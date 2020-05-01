'Very talented': Everton and Arsenal linked star compared to Gabriel Jesus

Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta are reportedly interested in Palmeiras's Gabriel Veron with the Toffees failing with a £12m bid for the Brazilian starlet.

Gabriel Veron could become a hero at Palmeiras and follow in the footsteps of Gabriel Jesus, club president Mauricio Galiotte has told Fox Sports amid claims that Everton and Arsenal want the Brazilian wonder-kid.

When Bebeto speaks in Brazil, people listen.

And, with a legendary striker tipping Veron for greatness in an interview with Corrieo Brasiliense, it must have felt like a ‘pinch me’ moment for a teenage forward with the world at his feet.

"He’s a kid with enormous talent,” said Bebeto, a prolific forward who won the 1994 World Cup alongside Romario, Cafu and Ronaldo. “I looked for more information about him and I was impressed once I saw him wearing the No.7 producing beautiful plays.”

Like Bebeto, Veron has already conquered the globe in yellow and green, albeit at youth level. And his exhilarating performances at the U17 World Cup, where he was rewarded with the Golden Ball award, appear to have put the jet-heeled starlet in the sights of two Premier League clubs.

Everton have seen a £12 million bid rejected, according to Yahoo – although the report added that Palmeiras may be tempted to sell the alleged Toffees and Arsenal target if they receive an offer of £26 million.

However, as Galiotte was at pains to point out, a summer departure is far from inevitable.

'We were contacted a few times, but Palmeiras does not want to get rid of the player. He is a very talented, distinguished athlete,” the president says of a forward who is named after Argentina great Juan Sebastian Veron, as translated byOur Lecture.

“Veron will follow the story of Gabriel Jesus here, we have no doubt of that. We hope he stays at Palmeiras for a long time.”

Veron has made just three league appearances so far for Palmeiras. Jesus, however, featured 83 times for the Brazilian giants, winning two trophies before sealing a £27 million move to Manchester City.

Everton and Arsenal may have to be a little patient as they chase this latest Samba starlet.