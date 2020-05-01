Quick links

Our view: Sheffield United's reported £12m interest could aid Mourinho's £25m move

Danny Owen
Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United celebrates victory during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Reading FC and Sheffield United at Madejski Stadium on March 03, 2020 in Reading,...
Chris Wilder reportedly sees Altay Bayindir as Dean Henderson's replacement in the Premier League - does this impact Andre Onana's Tottenham move?

Altay Bayindir of Fenerbahce celebrates after a goal during the Turkish Super Lig derby match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray in Istanbul, Turkey on February 23, 2020.

Sheffield United are facing competition from Ajax as they look to bring Altay Bayindir to Bramall Lane this summer, according to Takvim, with the young goalkeeper lined up to replace alleged Tottenham target Andre Onana.

Two of Europe’s most exciting shot-stoppers are both expected to be on the move later this year.

Onana made it clear this week, while speaking to AD, that his time at Ajax was coming to an end. And, with Hugo Lloris no spring chicken at the age of 33, the Mirror (14 April, page 49) reports that Jose Mourinho wants to bring the £25 million Cameroon international to Spurs.

Ajax made an agreement with Onana last year that he would be allowed to leave if the right offer arrives and, with that in mind, it is no surprise that the 2019 Eredivisie champions are prepared for the departure of another star man.

Takvim claims that the £12 million-rated Bayindir could be heading to Amsterdam.

Altay Bayindir (98) of Fenerbahce celebrates after a goal during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.

However, Sheffield United could ensure that Ajax’s best laid plans go somewhat awry. The Yorkshire giants are at risk of losing their influential number one, Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson, with the fresh-faced Turk allegedly in Chris Wilder’s sights.

Henderson, Onana and Bayindir – the future of three goalkeepers with genuinely world-class potential seem to be perfectly intertwined.

Andre Onana of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax v PSV at the Johan Cruijff Arena on February 2, 2020 in Amsterdam Netherlands

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

