Our view: Sheffield United's reported £12m interest could aid Mourinho's £25m move

Chris Wilder reportedly sees Altay Bayindir as Dean Henderson's replacement in the Premier League - does this impact Andre Onana's Tottenham move?

Sheffield United are facing competition from Ajax as they look to bring Altay Bayindir to Bramall Lane this summer, according to Takvim, with the young goalkeeper lined up to replace alleged Tottenham target Andre Onana.

Two of Europe’s most exciting shot-stoppers are both expected to be on the move later this year.

Onana made it clear this week, while speaking to AD, that his time at Ajax was coming to an end. And, with Hugo Lloris no spring chicken at the age of 33, the Mirror (14 April, page 49) reports that Jose Mourinho wants to bring the £25 million Cameroon international to Spurs.

Ajax made an agreement with Onana last year that he would be allowed to leave if the right offer arrives and, with that in mind, it is no surprise that the 2019 Eredivisie champions are prepared for the departure of another star man.

Takvim claims that the £12 million-rated Bayindir could be heading to Amsterdam.

However, Sheffield United could ensure that Ajax’s best laid plans go somewhat awry. The Yorkshire giants are at risk of losing their influential number one, Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson, with the fresh-faced Turk allegedly in Chris Wilder’s sights.

Henderson, Onana and Bayindir – the future of three goalkeepers with genuinely world-class potential seem to be perfectly intertwined.