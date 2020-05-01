Quick links

Report: Newcastle make offer for £10m star but know they face uphill battle

Danny Owen
Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on January 11, 2020 in Wolverhampton,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United reportedly want to bring Mohammed Salisu to the Premier League but they face a battle with Real and Atletico Madrid.

Mohammed Salisu of Real Valladolid CF looks on during the Liga match between Athletic Club and Real Valladolid CF at San Mames Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Bilbao, Spain.

Newcastle United are one of a number of clubs to make an offer for Real Valladolid centre-back Mohammed Salisu, although there is an acceptance at St James’ Park that a deal will be difficult according to El Desmarque.

If, or more realistically when, Saudi billionaire Mohamed Bin Salman completes his long-awaited takeover from Mike Ashley, a perennial underachiever will suddenly become one of the richest clubs in European football overnight.

But money isn’t everything, of course. Bin Salman might have pockets deeper than the Marinas Trench but his presence alone will not transform Newcastle immediately into a continental force.

According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United are all fluttering their eyelashes in the direction of the highly-rated Salisu, and Newcastle are under no illusions that they face one hell of a challenge winning the race for the defender’s signature.

The 21-year-old has a £10 million release clause in his contract and, with bargain signings becoming increasingly rare in this post-Neymar market, his pocket-change fee has not understandably not gone unnoticed.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - October 29: Lionel Messi #10 of Barcelona defended by Mohammed Salisu #27 of Valladolid during the Barcelona V Real Valladolid, La Liga regular season match at...

"The truth is that I think this may be his window [to leave], because interest has arisen from many clubs, and he deserves it,” Salisu’s agent, and the father of Manchester United star Juan Mata, tells Vip Deportivo.

Salisu might not be the biggest name linked with a newly-moneyed Newcastle side but, regardless of the player in question, beating Real and Manchester United to their signature would still represent a substantial statement of intent.

Alvaro Morata of Club Atletico de Madrid is tackled by Mohammed Salisu of Real Valladolid CF during the Liga match between Real Valladolid CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at Jose Zorrilla...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

