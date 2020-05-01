Report: Newcastle make offer for £10m star but know they face uphill battle

Newcastle United reportedly want to bring Mohammed Salisu to the Premier League but they face a battle with Real and Atletico Madrid.

Newcastle United are one of a number of clubs to make an offer for Real Valladolid centre-back Mohammed Salisu, although there is an acceptance at St James’ Park that a deal will be difficult according to El Desmarque.

If, or more realistically when, Saudi billionaire Mohamed Bin Salman completes his long-awaited takeover from Mike Ashley, a perennial underachiever will suddenly become one of the richest clubs in European football overnight.

But money isn’t everything, of course. Bin Salman might have pockets deeper than the Marinas Trench but his presence alone will not transform Newcastle immediately into a continental force.

According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United are all fluttering their eyelashes in the direction of the highly-rated Salisu, and Newcastle are under no illusions that they face one hell of a challenge winning the race for the defender’s signature.

The 21-year-old has a £10 million release clause in his contract and, with bargain signings becoming increasingly rare in this post-Neymar market, his pocket-change fee has not understandably not gone unnoticed.

"The truth is that I think this may be his window [to leave], because interest has arisen from many clubs, and he deserves it,” Salisu’s agent, and the father of Manchester United star Juan Mata, tells Vip Deportivo.

Salisu might not be the biggest name linked with a newly-moneyed Newcastle side but, regardless of the player in question, beating Real and Manchester United to their signature would still represent a substantial statement of intent.