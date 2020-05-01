Report: Crystal Palace want £17m powerhouse again but face Southampton battle

Roy Hodgson and Ralph Hasenhuttl are reportedly competing to lure Torino's Serie A midfielder Soualiho Meite to the Premier League.

Soualiho Meite could be on his way to the Premier League, with Gazzetta dello Sport linking Crystal Palace and Southampton with the Torino enforcer.

If you are a fan of the Granata, the summer transfer window isn’t going to be much fun.

Barely a day goes by without top scorer and captain Andrea Belotti being linked with one club or another, and it seems that a powerhouse Frenchman could also be on his way out of Turin.

Reports in Italy suggest that Roy Hodgson and Ralph Hasenhuttl are going head-to-head to sign Meite in the months ahead, although it appears that La Liga outfit Celta Vigo are at the front of the queue as it stands.

Interestingly, Crystal Palace were linked in 2018, with the £17 million powerhouse obviously catching the eye of a London team (L’Equipe).

The 2019/20 campaign has hardly been a stellar one for Meite, however, with just 11 of his 20 Serie A appearances coming from the start. Torino, then, might be a little more willing to listen to offers than they were this time two years ago.

For Southampton, the links with Meite will only add to the speculation surrounding the future of skipper Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Danish international is yet to sign a new contract and recently hired Pini Zahavi - a man who specialises in big-money moves - as his agent.