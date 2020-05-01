Quick links

Report: Aston Villa player offered four-year deal by former club; £30k wages a problem

Aston Villa fans light up the Holte End in memory of ex Aston Villa manager Graham Taylor before the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Preston North End at Villa Park on...
Premier League strugglers Aston Villa signed Borja Baston from Swansea City in January but will he return to La Liga with Real Zaragoza?

New signing Borja Baston of Aston Villa poses for a picture at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 31, 2020 in Birmingham, England.

Aston Villa striker Borja Baston has been offered a four-year deal to return to former club Real Zaragoza but his £30,000-a-week wages represent a sizeable obstacle, according to Sport Aragon.

If Baston felt like a short-term quick fix when he joined Dean Smith’s Premier League strugglers from Swansea City on the final day of the January transfer window, that’s probably because he was.

The Spanish centre-forward was only handed a six-month deal until the end of the season and it already looks like his spell in claret and blue will be a short one.

Reports back home suggest that Baston is in talks over a move back to a club where he enjoyed the best season of his career in 2014/15, hitting the net 22 times in 38 league matches.

The former Atletico Madrid and Eibar striker has been offered a contract with Zaragoza until the summer of 2024, with manager Victor Fernandez giving the green light for a summer deal to be finalised.

Borja Baston of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Aston Villa at St Mary's Stadium on February 22, 2020 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

But it seems that Baston will only make an emotional return to Zaragoza on one condition. Put simply, Los Blanquillos need promotion if they are to finance a deal for the 27-year-old club hero.

Baston earns £30,000-a-week at Aston Villa and such a sizeable pay packet would be inconceivable if Zaragoza are still playing second-tier football in 2020/21.

Fortunately, Zaragoza are second in the Segunda table as it stands, five points clear of big-spending Almeria in the final automatic promotion position. Everything looks positive at the moment.

Borja Baston of Swansea City applauds the fans at the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Swansea City at Griffin Park on December 26, 2019 in...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

