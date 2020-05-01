'Phenomenon': Reported £30m Leicester City target idolises Riyad Mahrez

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City reportedly want to sign Said Benrahma from Championship challengers Brentford this summer.

Said Benrahma has opened up on his admiration for the ‘phenomenon’ that is Riyad Mahrez, while speaking to Le Buteur amid claims that the Brentford star could follow a fellow Algerian international to Leicester City.

There are plenty of similarities between two fleet-footed wingers who hail from the North African nation. While Benrahma prefers his right foot rather than his left, he shares Mahrez’s penchant for cutting inside to devastating effect, leaving goalkeepers grasping at thin air and full-backs dizzied and dazed.

According to reports, Benrahma could be on his way to join a Leicester side who famously won the Premier League in 2016, in a year when Mahrez was named PFA Player of the Year.

BleacherReport states that Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes are big fans of a £30 million winger whose 10 goals and eight assists have Brentford fans dreaming of top-flight football for the very first time.

Benrahma is understandably loving life at Griffin Park but the opportunity to follow in Mahrez’s footsteps may be too good to turn down.

"Of course, for me Riyad is the best player in the Premier League. It’s true that there is Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane but Riyadh is incomparable,” says the former Nice star, who is perhaps the best of a Brentford squad full of inspired bargain signings.

“Mahrez is a phenomenon. I hope that he will achieve great things still with Manchester City. He helps us a lot (for Algeria) - in addition to his qualities, Riyadh has a personality that gives us confidence. We always follow his performances with enormous pride.”

Mahrez soured his relationship with the Leicester fan base to some extent when he forced through a £60 million move to Manchester City two years ago, although the Foxes have done pretty well without him too.

SEE ALSO: Reported Arsenal and Leicester target compares himself to Kroos

If the 2019/20 season can be resumed, Leicester will surely secure a place in the Champions League for the second time in four years.