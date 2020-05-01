Quick links

'Makes me happy': £30m star flattered by Arsenal and Newcastle links

Danny Owen
Mikel Arteta of Arsenal smiles during a training session at London Colney on August 02, 2013 in St Albans, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League giants Arsenal and Newcastle United reportedly want to sign Said Benrahma after he took the Championship by storm with Brentford.

Said Benrahma of Brentford looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford FC and Nottingham Forest at Griffin Park on January 28, 2020 in Brentford, England.

Brentford winger Said Benrahma is thrilled to have caught the eye of Premier League teams like Arsenal and Newcastle United, telling Le Buteur that the speculation ‘makes me happy’.

Is there a more natural talent in the Championship than this fleet-footed Algerian international?

The likes of Matheus Pereira and Kalvin Phillips will no doubt have something to say about that but, with Benrahma, Brentford have surely cemented their position as the Kings of the transfer market.

The bargain-hunting Bees paid a pocket-change fee to sign a little-known forward from Nice two years ago. But, after a series of match-winning displays, sublime solo goals and comparisons to a certain Lionel Messi, Benrahma would cost closer to £30 million these days, with Thomas Frank’s money-balling side potentially set to make another massive profit.

Arsenal have been linked via the Telegraph. Newcastle United are keen too, according to the Northern Echo, with the 24-year-old potentially ready to become one of the first marquee signings of an exciting new era at St James’ Park.

Bryan Mbeumo and Said Benrahma of Brentford celebrate victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Brentford at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on...

“I cannot complain. I am focused on my club, Brentford (but) it makes me happy that upscale Premier League clubs are behind me,” Benrahma says, before pointing out that he still has a contract at Griffin Park for some time.

With ten goals and eight assists in 34 Championship games, Benrahma could be playing Premier League football next season regardless of whether he leaves the Londoners behind this summer.

After all, Brentford are flying high in the second tier and look all but certain to secure a place in the play-offs if or when the 2019/20 season can be resumed.

Brentford's Ollie Watkins, left, celebrates scoring his side's third goal with team-mate Said Benrahma during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Brentford at KCOM Stadium...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

