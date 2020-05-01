'I'd never say no': £7m star comments on possible Leeds return

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United have soared to the top of the Championship since allowing Kemar Roofe to leave Elland Road for Anderlecht.

Kemar Roofe has refused to rule out the prospect of returning to Leeds United in the future, while speaking to FourFourTwo a year after he swapped Elland Road for Anderlecht.

With Marcelo Bielsa’s side cantering to promotion and possibly the Championship title before the 2019/20 season was forced to take a back seat, Roofe would be forgiven for wondering whether he should have stayed for at least another 12 months in West Yorkshire.

Leeds made the shock decision to sell their 15-goal top scorer to Anderlecht in a £7 million deal. And, although the former West Brom youngster was not exactly adequately replaced by Victor Orta and co, the Whites have gone from strength to strength in his absence.

Roofe has recovered from an injury-hit start to showcase his predatory instincts in Belgium, netting seven goals in 16 matches for Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht.

Yet if Leeds were to come calling again, the 27-year-old might find a return to West Yorkshire impossible to turn down.

“If the opportunity was right, I’d never say no,” Roofe says. “It was massively hard to leave. I was settled and all the fans were incredible, but my contract was up and it’s part of football.

“The ideal world would have been getting promoted at Leeds and staying there in the Premier League, but it wasn’t to be. It might still happen for them – it would be amazing.”

As many Leeds fans will be at pains to point out, the much-maligned Patrick Bamford is not exactly the most consistent of goalscorers, at least when compared to the lethal finishing instincts of Roofe.

So Leeds could do worse than to offer the Walsall-born front man a second spell at Elland Road; especially if the global health crisis forces Anderlecht to cash-in on one of their most expensive players.