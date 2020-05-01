'I am doing well': 22-goal star is aware of Arsenal links

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal reportedly want to sign Raul Jimenez from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers but is am Emirates switch realistic?

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has responded to talk linking him with a move to Arsenal, while admitting to ESPN that a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid may be impossible to turn down.

There is no doubt in our minds that Arsenal are big fans of a Mexican centre-forward who has taken the Premier League by storm over the last two seasons. Whether they have a realistic chance of signing him, however, is another matter altogether.

With Wolverhampton Wanderers allegedly demanding £80 million for their 22-goal top scorer, an Arsenal side who are not exactly flush with funds can probably bid farewell to any hopes they might have had of luring Jimenez to the Emirates (Daily Star).

For what it’s worth, Wolves’ £30 million record signing is fully aware of reports suggesting that he is on Mikel Arteta’s radar.

And while a move to North London feels unlikely, Jimenez admits that his head may be turned if one of La Liga’s giants make a move.

"I find out [about the links with other clubs] through social media. They have already put me at Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal and every day comes out a new team that wants me.

"I have to be calm. If they are talking about me it is because I am doing well; I would like to continue in England. I am happy, adapted and I like the idea (of staying in the Premier League).

“(But) if you tell me that tomorrow an offer from Real Madrid or Barcelona comes, it is obvious that you do not let such an opportunity go.”

Jimenez was at pains to point out that he is loving life at Wolves, with a man who struggled for starts at Atletico and Benfica emerging as a talismanic presence for one of the most ambitious clubs in European football.

Yet as long as Real and Barca are in the market for a striker, considering that Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema are not getting any younger, Wolves fans could be forgiven for having a few nagging doubts about Jimenez’s future.

As the man himself says, he is ‘leaving the doors open for anything’.