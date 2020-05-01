'Huge; beacon of hope': Paul Stalteri raves about reported £17.5m Tottenham target

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho wants a new striker to ease the burden on Harry Kane; is Gent's Jonathan David heading to the Premier League?

Paul Stalteri is a big fan of Jonathan David, with speculation suggesting that the Gent talisman could follow in the footsteps of a fellow Canadian by joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer, while speaking to BILD.

Throughout the entire, almost 30-year history of the Premier League, only ten Canadian footballers have featured in the top flight.

However, that number could rise to 11 sooner rather than later, with a whole host of clubs in England fluttering their eyelashes in the direction of one of the hottest young forwards on the continent.

David has produced a remarkable 23 goals and ten assists during an outstanding campaign over in Belgium and, according to Walfoot, the likes of Tottenham, Wolves, Southampton, Aston Villa and Liverpool watched the £17.5 million forward in action during a recent Europa League clash against Roma.

But could David take the Stalteri route in north London?

“Jonathan David is a beacon of hope. He is a huge striker,” said a former Canada international who represented Tottenham between 2005 and 2008.

“(Bayern Munich’s) Alphonso Davies is one step ahead (but) I am sure that Jonathan will soon land in a major club in one of the top leagues in Europe. He would also fit well in the Bundesliga.”

Not quite a number ten and not quite a number nine either, David is one of the few players in the game who can realistically be likened to Bayern Munich’s inimitable Thomas Muller. He, like the German legend, is a raumdeuter of the highest order.

And with Tottenham looking to ease the goal-scoring burden on crocked captain Harry Kane, David feels like a risk worth taking.