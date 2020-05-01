Quick links

'Huge; beacon of hope': Paul Stalteri raves about reported £17.5m Tottenham target

Danny Owen
Paul Stalteri of Tottenham Hotspur Legends during the Spurs Legends v Inter Forever Legends match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 30, 2019 in London, England.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho wants a new striker to ease the burden on Harry Kane; is Gent's Jonathan David heading to the Premier League?

Jonathan David of KAA Gent celebrates his goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between KAA Gent (Ghent, Gand) and AS Roma at Ghelamco Arena on February 27, 2020...

Paul Stalteri is a big fan of Jonathan David, with speculation suggesting that the Gent talisman could follow in the footsteps of a fellow Canadian by joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer, while speaking to BILD.

Throughout the entire, almost 30-year history of the Premier League, only ten Canadian footballers have featured in the top flight.

However, that number could rise to 11 sooner rather than later, with a whole host of clubs in England fluttering their eyelashes in the direction of one of the hottest young forwards on the continent.

David has produced a remarkable 23 goals and ten assists during an outstanding campaign over in Belgium and, according to Walfoot, the likes of Tottenham, Wolves, Southampton, Aston Villa and Liverpool watched the £17.5 million forward in action during a recent Europa League clash against Roma.

But could David take the Stalteri route in north London?

“Jonathan David is a beacon of hope. He is a huge striker,” said a former Canada international who represented Tottenham between 2005 and 2008.

“(Bayern Munich’s) Alphonso Davies is one step ahead (but) I am sure that Jonathan will soon land in a major club in one of the top leagues in Europe. He would also fit well in the Bundesliga.”

Not quite a number ten and not quite a number nine either, David is one of the few players in the game who can realistically be likened to Bayern Munich’s inimitable Thomas Muller. He, like the German legend, is a raumdeuter of the highest order.

And with Tottenham looking to ease the goal-scoring burden on crocked captain Harry Kane, David feels like a risk worth taking.

Jonathan David (R) of KAA Gent celebrates with team mate Laurent Depoitre after scoring goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between KAA Gent and AS Roma at...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

