'Exciting prospect': Simon Grayson thinks Leeds could sign 96-capped international

Danny Owen
Simon Grayson manager of Leeds looks on before the npower Championship match between Crystal Palace and Leeds United at Selhurst Park on January 14, 2012 in London, England.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are on the verge of joining Manchester United in the Premier League but could Sergio Romero swap Old Trafford for Elland Road?

Manchester United's Sergio Romero

Simon Grayson has tipped Leeds United to make a shock move for Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero if promoted to the Premier League this year, while speaking to the Daily Star.

Before the global health crisis put the breaks on the entire footballing world, Marcelo Bielsa’s free-flowing Whites side appeared to have glory within their grasp.

There are just nine games remaining in the Championship season and Leeds, as it stands, have a seven-point lead over Fulham in third with a return to the big-time looking all-but inevitable.

It remains to be seen what on earth will happen between now and the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign but, regardless of how things pan out, Leeds may find themselves in the market for a new goalkeeper.

The Yorkshire giants have an option to sign Illan Meslier permanently although the future of a young Frenchman is up in the air right now. Kiko Casilla, meanwhile, might have played his final game in Leeds colours.

But could Leeds really attempt to add a fellow Argentine to Bielsa’s squad? Grayson thinks the prospect of Romero swapping Old Trafford for Elland Road cannot be ruled out.

“If Leeds get back to the Premier League, playing for the club is an exciting prospect for anybody,” says a man who guided Leeds to that famous FA Cup victory over their northern rivals a decade ago.

“They’ll be attracting players from all other globe - regardless of whether they’re Argentinian or playing for Manchester United. “Getting in front of the Elland Road faithful and working for Bielsa is a massive proposition.”

Romero certainly feels like a better fit for Leeds than another experienced goalkeeper who Grayson has name-dropped – Joe Hart.

The former England international was famously discarded by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City due to his lack of technical ability with the ball at his feet. So how on earth would he adapt to Bielsa’s ‘death by a thousand passes’ approach?

Joe Hart of Burnley gives his teammates instructions during the FA Cup Third Round match between Burnley FC and Peterborough United at Turf Moor on January 04, 2020 in Burnley, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

