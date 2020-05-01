Possible disappointment for Everton as Liverpool reportedly target player Ancelotti loves

Liverpool could reportedly sign Carlo Ancelotti favourite Kalidou Koulibaly, not long after he was tipped to join Premier League rivals Everton.

It has not been a great week for Everton’s pursuit of that mythical ‘fourth centre-back’.

Toffees fans all over the UK would have spat out their sandwiches when the reports emerged around lunchtime yesterday that the £30 million move for Lille star Gabriel Magalhaes - one that has looked a formality for about six months now - might be about to fall apart.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Napoli have taken full advantage of the ongoing global pause and agreed personal terms with Gabriel right under the nose of their former manager.

And things might just have gone from bad to worse.

Almost everyone who has had the pleasure of seeing Kalidou Koulibaly up close and personal only has positive things to say about the Senegalese powerhouse. And his former Napoli boss Ancelotti is no different.

Speaking to the Independent in 2018, Ancelotti said Koulibaly is the best centre-half in world football and worth nothing short of £130 million in this day and age. It was no surprise then when Everton were linked by Gazzetta dello Sport.

But TMW really have taken upon the role of harbingers of doom this week, at least where the Toffees are concerned. The Italian publication claims that none other than bitter local rivals Liverpool have now touched base as they look to link arguably the best centre-half in world football up with the pretender to his throne.

So, just to sum things up; Everton might have just seen a £30 million signing slip through their fingers on the very same day that Liverpool make their first move for one of Ancelotti’s favourites.

Back to square one then for Everton’s centre-back search.