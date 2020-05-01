Quick links

Everton

Liverpool

Premier League

Possible disappointment for Everton as Liverpool reportedly target player Ancelotti loves

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton reacts the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on January 21, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool could reportedly sign Carlo Ancelotti favourite Kalidou Koulibaly, not long after he was tipped to join Premier League rivals Everton.

Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton reacts the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on January 21, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

It has not been a great week for Everton’s pursuit of that mythical ‘fourth centre-back’.

Toffees fans all over the UK would have spat out their sandwiches when the reports emerged around lunchtime yesterday that the £30 million move for Lille star Gabriel Magalhaes - one that has looked a formality for about six months now - might be about to fall apart.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Napoli have taken full advantage of the ongoing global pause and agreed personal terms with Gabriel right under the nose of their former manager.

And things might just have gone from bad to worse.

 

Almost everyone who has had the pleasure of seeing Kalidou Koulibaly up close and personal only has positive things to say about the Senegalese powerhouse. And his former Napoli boss Ancelotti is no different.

Speaking to the Independent in 2018, Ancelotti said Koulibaly is the best centre-half in world football and worth nothing short of £130 million in this day and age. It was no surprise then when Everton were linked by Gazzetta dello Sport.

Napoli's French defender Kalidou Koulibaly celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Napoli on April 22, 2018 at the Allianz Stadium in...

But TMW really have taken upon the role of harbingers of doom this week, at least where the Toffees are concerned. The Italian publication claims that none other than bitter local rivals Liverpool have now touched base as they look to link arguably the best centre-half in world football up with the pretender to his throne.

So, just to sum things up; Everton might have just seen a £30 million signing slip through their fingers on the very same day that Liverpool make their first move for one of Ancelotti’s favourites.

Back to square one then for Everton’s centre-back search.

Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton FC at Etihad Stadium on January 01, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch