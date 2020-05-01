'Big club': £13m Premier League star discusses whether he would join Tottenham

Jose Mourinho's Spurs reportedly want to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton.

Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has labelled Tottenham Hotspur a ‘big club’ amid speculation linking him with a move to the North London giants, speaking to Viaplay and BT.

While the Saints have been vocal about their desire to shed that ‘selling club’ tag, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side may have no choice but to consider offers for the former Bayern Munich starlet when the transfer window opens.

Hojbjerg is out of contract in 2021 after all, meaning this summer represents perhaps the final chance Southampton have to demand top dollar for their influential skipper.

The Mirror (6 March, page 62) reported that Tottenham are battling Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City to sign the £13 million dynamo, who has recently hired a new agent in the shape of Pini Zahavi.

Zahavi, interestingly, is a man famed for his ability to make big-money moves happen.

When asked whether he would be tempted to follow in the footsteps of countryman Christian Eriksen by joining Tottenham, Hojbjerg issued a rather intriguing response.

"It's a big club and I also think Christian Eriksen has positive memories from there," Hojbjerg says, in quotes translated by BT. "It would be a lie to say I hadn't read (the reports).

"The most important thing is that I concentrate on Southampton and concentrate that when the season starts again, I can continue where I left off.”

It is well documented that Tottenham are missing the kind of deep-lying positional midfielder who Mourinho deems a necessity.

But, while Hojbjerg is not short of energy, technical ability or leadership skills, it remains to be seen whether he could play the ‘Nemanja Matic’ role for Spurs.

Hojbjerg is perhaps better suited to a more box-to-box position.