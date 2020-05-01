Anfield-linked £15m star suggests he would accept an offer from Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders signed Takumi Minamino - could they now return for another Red Bull Salzburg ace, Dominik Szoboszlai?

Dominik Szoboszlai believes former Red Bull Salzburg teammate Takumi Minamino will thrive at Liverpool, admitting to Power Sports that he too would have found a move to Anfield almost impossible to turn down.

In the January transfer window, the Austrian champions lost their two star players to a pair of European giants. But while Erling Braut Haaland has adapted to life at Borussia Dortmund like a duck to water, a diminutive Japan international is yet to get into the swing of things at Merseyside.

Yet adapting to the hustle and bustle of the Premier League is never easy, especially for a player arriving midway through the season from a lesser European league.

Give Minamino time and he will prove to be one of Europe’s most inspired bargain signings for a meagre £7.25 million.

Interestingly, Liverpool have already been tipped to return to Salzburg for Hungarian playmaker Szoboszlai. And the set-piece specialist admits that turning down Jurgen Klopp’s Champions League winners would be easier said than done.

"I would have made the same choice if I was in his position. His last year was absolutely amazing and he also performed well against Liverpool,” says the £15 million-rated midfielder, who contributed four goals and seven assists to Salzburg’s cause this season.

"It was only a matter of time for (Minamino) to get such a chance. They offered him this chance, and he took it. I think he took the best possible decision because he is already 25 years old.

“Maybe this was the last time for him to get such a big chance.”

Szoboszlai has most recently been linked with a move to Leicester City and a tidy and technically gifted attacking midfielder looks pretty much tailor-made for a free-flowing Brendan Rodgers side (The Sun).

With the Reds boasting one of the strongest squads in Europe right now, the smart money is on Szoboszlai joining a Leicester rather than a Liverpool this summer.