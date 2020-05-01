£32m star announces plans to leave current club after president claimed Everton interest

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton allegedly want to bring Santos star Yeferson Soteldo to Goodison Park - will his Premier League dream come true?

Yeferson Soteldo has admitted to The Original Drink Team that he plans to leave Santos later this year, after the club’s president claimed that Everton were interested in the £32 million attacker.

Venezuela may still be viewed as the perennial poor relations of South American football. But the only CONMEBOL side who have never appeared at a World Cup might now have one of the most talented prospects on the entire continent on their hands.

A skilful and explosive left winger, Soteldo produced ten goals and six assists for Santos during the 2019 Brazilian league season and, as you might expect, such match-winning displays did not go unnoticed on European shores.

“Soteldo is a young player who has sensational skills. He is a player who decides the games. All the big teams in Brazil asked me, Premier League teams like Everton want him , and he has many requests from Spain,” said president Jose Carlos Perez, telling Calciomercato that his prized asset is valued at £32 million.

Santos are a giant of a club in South America but there are few players outside of Europe who do not dream of testing themselves in England, Serie A or La Liga. And it seems that Soteldo is no different.

“I want to finish this season at Santos, win the Libertadores and whatever is possible and then take another step,” the 22-year-old says, as translated by Gazeta Esportiva. “I want to go to Europe, but not to go and come back. I want to go and pursue my career with greater success.”

Soteldo has made no secret of his desire to follow in the footsteps of his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, at Manchester United. But there is another club in the north west willing to offer the Venezuelan a chance of a lifetime in the Premier League.