Desperate Mikel Arteta has reportedly made a bad summer decision - Our View

A general view of The Emirates Stadium before during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, England.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer of 2021.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29:Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal and Fikayo Romori of Chelsea FC in action

According to The Sun, Arsenal are ready to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for just £30 million in the summer transfer window.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is “desperate” not to lose the Gabon international striker next summer for free when his current contract runs out.

 

The former Borussia Dortmund striker has turned down the Gunners’ offers of a new deal, and the North London outfit chiefs have decided to sell him for just £30 million amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, according to the report.

While it would be a massive blow for Arsenal to lose the striker for nothing next summer, without him in their team next season, the North London club are unlikely to challenge for the top four in the Premier League table next season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session and Press Conference at London Colney on October 02, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Even with Aubameyang scoring 17 goals in the league this season, the Gunners are struggling to end up in the Champions League.

Moreover, with the £30 million from the sale of the 30-year-old, the Gunners would not be able to find a readymade world-class striker who could successfully replace the Gabon international.

Arsenal would be better off keeping Aubameyang and fighting for the top four next season than selling him for just £30m this summer.

Mikel Arteta the manager

