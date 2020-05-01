Where was Council of Dads filmed? Explore the scenic filming locations of NBC's newest series

NBC's Council of Dads is the heartwarming TV show we all need right now but where was the unique series filmed?

We could all do with a little extra love and hope in the troubling times we're currently living through and NBC's Council of Dads provides just that.

The heartwarming series is one of the most unique in years and, with the mood around the world at a sizable low, it could not have come at a better time.

A pilot episode of Council of Dads arrived back in March but now, the full series is here and fans are being captivated by the show's gorgeous filming locations but just where was Council of Dads filmed?

ALSO ON TV: Lil Dicky fans call for Dave s2

Council of Dads on NBC

Council of Dads, which is based on the Bruce Feiler novel of the same name, made its NBC debut back on March 24th and on April 30th, the series got underway in earnest.

The series tells the story of Scott Perry, a cancer patient who has a novel idea of raising his children if he was to pass away.

He has recruited three of his closest friends to act as father figures for his five children if he was to die. This trio of father figures is nicknamed the Council of Dads.

Where was Council of Dads filmed?

Council of Dads was filmed in Savannah, Georgia.

This differs from the original source material, which is set in New York City but does trade it for the hometown of writer Bruce Feiler.

According to Visit Savannah, More specific filming locations include Daffin Park, Tybee Island, the Cuyler-Brownsville neighbourhood and the Isle of Hope.

Fans can also keep out an eagle-eye for a host of Savannah-based businesses that make an appearance in the series which include the Original Crab Shack, Husk Restaurant, Savannah Coffee Roasts, E. Shaver Bookseller and Good Times Jazz Bar.

Council of Dads airs weekly on Thursdays on NBC with the series lasting for 10 episodes in total.