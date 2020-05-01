Compatriot says 20-year-old Arsenal reportedly want is ‘exceptional’

Kai Havertz is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar.

Dietmar Hamann has raved about reported Arsenal and Liverpool target Kai Havertz on Sky Sports.

The former Liverpool and Germany international defensive midfielder believes that Havertz is an “exceptional” player.

According to Goal.com, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester City are among the clubs interested in signing the 20-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Hamann told Sky Sports, as transcribed by Goal.com: “The one player who stands out for me is Kai Havertz from Leverkusen. He’s an exceptional player, he reminds me of a young Michael Ballack.

“He’s got that air of arrogance in a good way about him. He’s two-footed, he’s tall, he’s good in the air, he’s very versatile. He can play across the front, he can play any position. I think he’s the best player we’ve got in Germany at the moment.”

Stats

Havertz has scored six goals and provided five assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The 20-year-old Germany international has also scored three goals and provided two assists in three Europa League matches for the German club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Good long-term signing

Havertz has made well over 100 appearances for Bayer already, and although he is still developing and progressing as a footballer, the German is ready to take the next step in his career and move to a big club in Europe.

Uncertainty

Football in England and Germany is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Amid the economic uncertainty, not many clubs will be able to or willing to spend a lot of money in the summer transfer window.