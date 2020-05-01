Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal

Premier League

Bundesliga

La Liga

Club figure tips £50m speedster wanted by Spurs and Arsenal for stardom

Tom Thorogood
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Achraf Hakimi of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund at...
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been linked with Achraf Hakimi.

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham in action with Achraf Hakimi and Jadon Sancho of Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia...

Real Madrid youth coordinator Stefan Kohfahl believes reported Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal target Achraf Hakimi will become a superstar, Goal report.

The pacey fullback is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

His situation at Madrid is unclear. According to Bladi.net, Tottenham and Arsenal are keen on signing Hakimi who has a £50 million release clause.

Kohfahl, however, is urging the Spanish giants not to let him go.

Speaking to Goal, the youth coordinator believes Hakimi, Federico Valverde and Martin Odegaard have the most potential of all of Madrid’s younger players.

“For me, Hakimi, who I already identified three years ago [has the best chance of going on to be one of the best]. From the current squad, Federico Valverde is my absolute favourite. I can't imagine the starting eleven without him. There will be a lot of talk about Martin Odegaard as well,” Kohfahl explained.

 

Hakimi was in stunning form in the Bundesliga prior to the Covid-19 suspension, posting three goals and ten assists in 22 league matches.

The 21-year-old has predominantly featured at right-back. In October, he set a new record by clocking a top speed of 22.49mph, becoming the fastest player in Bundesliga history.

Real Madrid have Dani Carvajal as their number one right-back. The La Liga club, therefore, may be open to Hakimi leaving if the deal is right.

Arsenal could be targeting Hakimi in case Hector Bellerin leaves the Gunners. FC Inter News claim Inter Milan are interested in the Spaniard following a tough campaign.

Spurs, meanwhile, sold Kieran Trippier last summer while Serge Aurier has also had a tough campaign. The defence is a priority for Jose Mourinho to strengthen this summer.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Achraf Hakimi of Borussia Dortmund controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Sport-Club Freiburg at Signal Iduna Park on February 29,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch