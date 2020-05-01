Quick links

Celtic and Newcastle’s reported quest for ‘unbelievable’ defender has just got harder

Subhankar Mondal
Jake Mulraney of Hearts (23) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with Andy Irving and Aaron Hickey during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at...
Celtic, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich have been linked with Aaron Hickey.

25th May 2019, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Football Cup Final, Heart of Midlothian versus Celtic; Aaron Hickey of Hearts takes a shot at goal

Celtic and Newcastle United’s reported bid to sign Aaron Hickey this summer has just become a lot harder.

Celtic and Newcastle United interest

According to The Daily Mail, Celtic are among the clubs interested in signing Hickey from Heart of Midlothian in the summer transfer window.

The report has also claimed of interest in the 17-year-old defender from Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Everton and Southampton.

The Chronicle has reported that Newcastle have watched the Scotland Under-17 international several times this season and want to sign him for their first-team squad.

 

Bayern Munich enter race

However, Celtic and Newcastle are now reportedly facing a new competitor in the form of Bayern Munich.

The Daily Record has claimed that German and European giants Bayern are considering making a move for the Scottish teenager, described as "'unbelievable" by Hearts manager Daniel Stendel, as quoted in Deadline News in December 2019.

The report has stated that the Bavarian outfit have watched footage of the defender and have done video analysis of him during the lockdown.

Advantage Bayern Munich?

Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world and are a global brand, and given their financial power, they can easily make a bigger bid than Celtic or Newcastle.

Football in England and Germany is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Greg Stewart of Rangers vies with Aaron Hickey of Heart of Midlothian during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

