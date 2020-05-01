Celtic and Newcastle’s reported quest for ‘unbelievable’ defender has just got harder

Celtic, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich have been linked with Aaron Hickey.

Celtic and Newcastle United’s reported bid to sign Aaron Hickey this summer has just become a lot harder.

Celtic and Newcastle United interest

According to The Daily Mail, Celtic are among the clubs interested in signing Hickey from Heart of Midlothian in the summer transfer window.

The report has also claimed of interest in the 17-year-old defender from Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Everton and Southampton.

The Chronicle has reported that Newcastle have watched the Scotland Under-17 international several times this season and want to sign him for their first-team squad.

Bayern Munich enter race

However, Celtic and Newcastle are now reportedly facing a new competitor in the form of Bayern Munich.

The Daily Record has claimed that German and European giants Bayern are considering making a move for the Scottish teenager, described as "'unbelievable" by Hearts manager Daniel Stendel, as quoted in Deadline News in December 2019.

The report has stated that the Bavarian outfit have watched footage of the defender and have done video analysis of him during the lockdown.

Advantage Bayern Munich?

Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world and are a global brand, and given their financial power, they can easily make a bigger bid than Celtic or Newcastle.

Football in England and Germany is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.