Fixed: Care Emoji in Facebook not showing? Here’s how to send a hug!

Recently Facebook released a new reaction in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic. It was called a 'care reaction' and was created to spread kindness and care in this uncertain and scary time.

This is the first time that Facebook have added a new reaction since 2015 so this was a pretty big deal, and means you can now share some empathy or a hug with your friends and family while socially distancing during quarantine, with a simple push of a button.

Unfortunately, the care emoji has stopped working for some people and Facebook users have taken to the internet to fin out why this has happened. Read ahead if you want to know why the newly beloved care reaction has disappeared.

when am i going to have that care react on facebook>:( — kyla(@kylxmrcd) May 1, 2020

What is the Care Emoji?

The care emoji was created by Facebook in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic to spread love and care on people's posts. The original reacts were created in 2015 as an addition to the like button, and the care emoji is the first react to be added to the app since.

The react is an emoji face hugging a heart, perfect to send to someone if you are not able to hug them in real life due to the government lockdown. Facebook Messenger also has the new emoji, though the care emoji takes the form of a pulsing purple heart for the messenger app.

How to get the Hug Emoji on Facebook

You can access the emoji just like any other react: hold down the like button on a post and select on the emoji you want to react with when the options appear.

Fixed: Care Emoji in Facebook not showing?

Many users have taken to Twitter to complain that the Care Emoji wasn't appearing on the app like promised, with one tweeting:

'I've already updated Facebook app, but I still don't have the care emoji. Whyyy!'.

The answer could be that you haven't updated Facebook, so start by going to the App Store and making sure you have the newest update on Facebook.

If you've done that and the emoji still isn't appearing for you- be patient, it seems Facebook are introducing the emoji to certain people at a time and you will get the react soon enough.

Some users took this opportunity to crack jokes with one Facebook user tweeting 'my girl left me for a bloke with the care react' while another said 'finally got the 'care' react on Facebook... I was feeling so left out without it'.