'Buy him': Some Spurs fans excited after links with left-back who's 'way better than Davies'

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in signing Sergio Reguilon from Sevilla.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are behind the idea of signing Sergio Reguilon this summer, after they were linked with the Real Madrid defender.

According to ABC de Sevilla, Tottenham have approached Madrid over potentially signing the left-back, who has spent the season on loan at Sevilla.

 

Spurs could well be on the look out for new defenders this summer, as they have struggled at the back all campaign.

And many Tottenham fans feel that Reguilon would be a fantastic addition to their squad.

Ben Davies appears to have made himself Jose Mourinho’s number one choice at left-back since he took charge.

Davies has missed a chunk of the campaign with injury, but the Spurs boss does appear to be a big fan of the Welshman.

There is a feeling that Davies could be upgraded though, and Reguilon could be an excellent option.

The 23-year-old has made 22 league appearances for Sevilla this term, claiming four assists and scoring once.

