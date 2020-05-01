'Be ruthless': Campbell urges Arteta to sell nine Arsenal players who aren't good enough

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could be set to make a number of alterations to his squad at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Kevin Campbell has told AFTV that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta needs to sell nine players this summer.

Arsenal have made significant improvements under Arteta so far, but they are still some way behind the top four.

The Gunners have a number of deficiencies in their current squad.

And former Arsenal striker Campbell feels that there are simply too many members of the team who aren’t good enough to play at the Emirates Stadium.

"There's been a lot of players there who have just sort of done enough and Arteta's taken over and they're improving but we know they're not good enough,” Campbell said.

"I think there's got to be a cull, there's probably eight players I'll have out. Eight or nine players.

"No, there has to be drastic changes and it needs Arteta to be ruthless. If it was me, there'd be eight or nine gone.”

Arsenal could be forced into sales as it seems that Arteta only has a minimal amount of money to spend.

The Spaniard wants to make alterations to his squad, but without sales, he could be limited to making bargain signings.

The likes of Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis, Lucas Torreira and Mesut Ozil must all be at risk of being sold by the Gunners this summer.

Arsenal could also lose Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, in what would be a major blow to the team, as the Gabonese striker has still not penned a new contract.