Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Pre-order for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

How to pre-order Assassin's Creed Valhalla for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla was first revealed through a piece of artwork by BossLogic but yesterday Ubisoft released a cinematic trailer that was breathtakingly gorgeous. This trailer further confirmed that the game is about Vikings with us bloody English being the baddies, and fans can now pre-order on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. However, console gamers may want to wait on prematurely buying the experience.

Although the Assassin's Creed Valhalla world premiere trailer was a cinematic CG piece designed to show the English propaganda, Ubisoft have revealed plenty of gameplay details such as the confirmation that there will be a male and female option for the protagonist.

The gameplay sounds incredible thanks to its continuation and further advancement of RPG mechanics, and there's nothing us Brits love to do more than hate and fight amongst ourselves meaning Valhalla will be a favourite in the country. If you can't wait to kill English men while pretending they're your next door neighbour, below you'll find out how to pre-order on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Can you pre-order Assassin's Creed Valhalla for PS5 and Xbox Series X?

You cannot pre-order Assassin's Creed Valhalla for the PS5 and Xbox Series X as of yet.

Fans can only pre-order Assassin's Creed Valhalla for PC and current-gen systems meaning PS5 and Xbox Series X will probably come at a later date.

There are rumours of a PlayStation 5 reveal coming in June and Microsoft are hyping up a showing of games for their next-gen system, so hopefully it won't be too long before these platforms become available to pre-order Ubisoft's next entry on.

Seeing as you can only prematurely buy Valhalla for current-gen systems, it would be wise to wait for pre-orders to expand to next-gen machines if you're planning to upgrade in the Fall. With that being said, know that not everyone will be able to buy a PS5 when it launches in the Holidays.

How to pre-order Assassin's Creed Valhalla

There are four Assassin's Creed Valhalla editions you can pre-order on PS4, Xbox One, and PC:

Standard

Gold

Ultimate

Collector's

Pre-ordering the Standard Edition of Assassin's Creed Valhalla (£49.99) on either PS4, Xbox One, or PC will reward you with an exclusive mission, The Way Of The Berserker.

The Gold Edition (£83.99) comes with the main game and season pass, meanwhile the Ultimate Edition (£91.99 - 8% drop from £99.99) comes with the season pass and an ultimate pack.

This ultimate pack includes the following:

Berserker Gear Pack

Berserker Settlement Pack

Berserker Longship Pack

Set of Runes

Finally, you have the Collector's Edition which costs £179.99 on Ubisoft's website. This comes with the following goodies in addition to the game, season pass, and ultimate pack:

30cm statue of female protagonist Evior

Collector's case

Steelbook

Certificate of authenticity

5cm statuette of male Eivor

Soundtrack

Lithograph prints

Know in advance before pre-ordering that a release date for Assassin's Creed Valhalla is yet to be announced despite being scheduled for Fall 2020.