Answer of 'What goes in hard and comes out soft' riddle explained - it's not what you think

If you're struggling to find the answer to 'What goes in hard and comes out soft' riddle - don't worry, we've got you covered.

As people are advised to stay at home and help the NHS during the pandemic, many have started searching for beneficial and mental activities to do with their families and friends.

For instance, riddles and puzzles have become a big obsession for many during the lockdown period.

After watching every single series on Netflix, catching up with old ones, taking part in social media challenges, riddles have become the go-to activity for many who want to keep their brains active.

The 'What goes in hard and comes out soft' riddle has left many people confused. So, here's the answer for you.

'What goes in hard and comes out soft' riddle

The full question of the riddle is the following:

What goes dry and hard, but comes out soft and wet?

There's also a variation of the question as instead of soft and wet, in some cases the riddle asks soft and sticky.

Hopefully, this riddle hasn't made you go outside of the box because the answer is fairly simple.

Solve it ..



What goes in soft and hard and comes out soft and sticky ? pic.twitter.com/2OmAo0nppk — AussieOnBoard (@Cryptic_Oz) April 17, 2020

Answer: 'What goes in hard and comes out soft' riddle

The answer is bubble gum.

While the answer to this riddle is pretty straightforward, some have come up with more creative answers.

Some Twitter users have gone for pasta, spaghetti, tea bags (??), sponges, among many more.

Spaghetti and pasta would work as they are hard and dry before they get cooked, but we don't think you can describe a pasta meal as something wet, right?

Plus, sponges definitely don't work in this scenario as most of them are made from a soft material.

Therefore, the only right answer to this riddle stays bubble gum. End of story.

Riddle This?

What goes in hard and dry and comes out soft and wet?



Answer: CHEWING GUM



What else were you thinking man?? — Hamlet Ice (@IceHamlet) January 31, 2020

Are you after more riddles?

If you want to challenge yourself further, why don't you have a go at more riddles?

Check out these below:

Name a fruit without the letter 'i' in it. Find out the answer here.

How many letters are in 'the alphabet?' - It's not 26! Find out the answer here.

I met a man on my way to St Ivory. He tipped his hat and drew his coat. I told you his name already. What's his name? Discover the mysterious man's name here.