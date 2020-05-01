When do scorpions spawn in Animal Crossing New Horizons? Here's how to catch!

Everything you must know about when scorpions spawn in Animal Crossing New Horizons and how to catch them.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has just entered May meaning a bunch of fish and bugs are leaving the Northern and Southern hemisphere with new ones replacing them. One of the new critters for the North is the scorpion in place of the tarantula, and here you'll discover everything you need to know about when does it spawn and how to catch.

As previously mentioned, the tarantula has said adieu to the Northern hemisphere in Animal Crossing New Horizons. While this might not be all that upsetting to those who are afraid of the creepy eight-legged bugger, those who miss their presence can always get them back by either time travelling to a couple of days ago or into the future.

However, while tarantulas have been and gone, you can now catch scorpions in their stead. Below you'll find out when they spawn and how to catch them.

When do scorpions spawn in ACNH?

Scorpions spawn in Animal Crossing New Horizons between the hours of 19:00 and 04:00.

Aside from the aforementioned time, scorpions also only spawn in the Animal Crossing New Horizons' Northern hemisphere for the following months:

May

June

July

August

September

October

These are the only months Northern hemisphere players will be able to catch the critter during the calendar year unless they time travel.

How to catch scorpions in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You catch scorpions in Animal Crossing New Horizons similar to how you caught tarantulas:

Return to your Animal Crossing New Horizons island between 19:00 and 04:00

Find a scorpion moving about your land

Only get out your net when you find a scorpion to catch

Slow approach the bug with your net in hand

Stop moving when the scorpion raises itself ready to pounce

Wait for it to lower its guard and slowly approach once more

Press A to catch the scorpion when near it

Scorpion price in Animal Crossing New Horizons

The price a scorpion sells for in Animal Crossing New Horizons is 8,000 bells.

You can sell a scorpion in Animal Crossing New Horizons for the aforementioned price, but make sure to donate your first to Blather for the museum.

Once you've done that, you're free to catch and sell as many as you want and possibly can.