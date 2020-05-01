How to get May Day maze ticket in Animal Crossing New Horizons

A guide for how to get the May Day ticket in Animal Crossing New Horizons to complete the event's maze.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has transitioned from April into May alongside reality meaning a bunch of fish and bugs are leaving to be replaced by others. In addition to new sea and land critters arriving in the stead of those who have departed, players can also now get a May Day ticket to complete a mysterious maze.

As previously mentioned, a bunch of fish and bugs are leaving the Northern and Southern hemisphere of Animal Crossing New Horizons with arguably the most notable departure being the tarantula from the North. You can always time travel either forwards or backwards to get these absent critters back, but you needn't worry too much as there's plenty to get in their stead.

Not to mention you won't want to even think about time travelling forwards or backwards until you've gotten your May Day ticket and completed the maze.

How to get May Day ticket in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You get the May Day ticket in Animal Crossing New Horizons by speaking to Tom Nook.

After Tom Nook has wooed you with praise and pleasantries, he'll then inform you that the May Day ticket can be used by visiting the airport.

Head on over to the airport, speak to Orville, and then choose the 'I wanna fly' option and then 'Use May Day ticket'.

Know in advance that this special ticket can only be used from May 1st until the 7th. So, if you want to complete the maze, you'll need to travel by flight during these seven days.

Once you've travelled to the mysterious island, you'll then need to speak to series regular Rover to attempt to complete his maze.