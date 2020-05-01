A guide for how to catch Mahi-mahi in Animal Crossing New Horizons for the Northern hemisphere.

Alongside reality, Animal Crossing New Horizons has transitioned from April into May meaning a bunch of fish and bugs have left to be replaced by others for both the Northern and Southern hemisphere. One of the newly arriving fish for the North is the Mahi-mahi, and here you'll discover everything there is to know for how to catch it.

As you likely already know, one of the biggest and most notable departures for the North is the tarantula. However, while its disappearance might be upsetting for some, you can always get it back by time travelling a couple of days into the past or by moving into the future.

However, you don't really need to do this as there are plenty of other fish and bugs for you to catch in Animal Crossing New Horizons in their stead. And one of the more difficult to capture for your museum and to sell is the Mahi-mahi.

When does the Mahi-mahi spawn in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

The Mahi-mahi spawns all day in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

In regard to months though, it only appears in the Northern hemisphere of Animal Crossing New Horizons during the following:

May

June

July

August

September

October

How to catch Mahi-mahi in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You can only catch the Mahi-mahi in Animal Crossing New Horizons from the pier.

This means you'll need to fish only on the pier in Animal Crossing New Horizons if you want to catch the colourful Mahi-mahi.

Fish bait will be necessary to scare off other miniature sized shadows until one appears that could possibly be the prize you crave.

Once you find a large-sized shadow, you can throw your line and then only press A once a proper bite has been taken as opposed to a nibble.

It's not guaranteed that you'll catch the Mahi-mahi and some players have suggested that it takes awhile to finally get.

However, this is the only way you can get it so you'll unfortunately have to practice patience.

Mahi-mahi shadow size and selling price

The shadow size for a Mahi-mahi in Animal Crossing New Horizons is large.

As for its selling price, the Mahi-mahi can be sold in Animal Crossing New Horizons for 6,000 bells with the Nooks or 9,000 with C.J.

Remember to donate the first you catch to Blather for your museum. But, aside from that one, you're free to sell the rest as you please.