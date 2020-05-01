Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Serie A

£70m player reportedly wanted by Liverpool is ‘crushing it’ claims Argentine legend

Tom Thorogood
Joaquin Correa of SS Lazio celebrates winning after the Serie A match between SS Lazio and FC Internazionale at Stadio Olimpico on February 16, 2020 in Rome, Italy.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have been linked with Lazio’s Joaquin Correa.

Joaquin Correa of SS Lazio during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico on February 29, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Former Lazio playmaker Juan Sebastian Veron told Instagram how reported Liverpool target Joaquin Correa is crushing it in Italy and urges him to stay.

The attacking midfielder was in superb form prior to the Covid-19 suspension.

He posted seven goals and one assist in 17 Serie A games as Lazio chase the title.

Correa’s form has attracted Liverpool, according to Calciomercato.

The Italian editorial claim the Reds are considering a deal which would involve removing the 30% sell-on clause inserted into Lazio teammate Luis Alberto’s contract following his move from Anfield to Rome.

But Veron has urged Correa to stay at Lazio.

“He is crushing it. He must remain there in Italy,” the former Argentine international said of his compatriot, quoted by Infocielo.

 

Veron’s comments came after Correa highlighted his former Estudiantes teammate as one of his biggest idols growing up.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp won’t allow his side to stagnate despite their success in the Premier League prior to the suspension of football.

The Reds exited the FA Cup and Champions League, illustrating room for improvement.

Correa is predominantly an attacking midfielder, but he can play out wide. He could provide competition in all three of Liverpool’s forward positions.

Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri are likely to depart Anfield this summer, meaning a new attacking player will be a top priority for Liverpool this summer.

Correa, however, wouldn’t come cheap with Calciomercato also stating he has a £70 million release clause.

Joaquin Correa of SS Lazio celebrates after scoring goal 2-0 during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico on February 29, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch