£70m player reportedly wanted by Liverpool is ‘crushing it’ claims Argentine legend

Liverpool have been linked with Lazio’s Joaquin Correa.

Former Lazio playmaker Juan Sebastian Veron told Instagram how reported Liverpool target Joaquin Correa is crushing it in Italy and urges him to stay.

The attacking midfielder was in superb form prior to the Covid-19 suspension.

He posted seven goals and one assist in 17 Serie A games as Lazio chase the title.

Correa’s form has attracted Liverpool, according to Calciomercato.

The Italian editorial claim the Reds are considering a deal which would involve removing the 30% sell-on clause inserted into Lazio teammate Luis Alberto’s contract following his move from Anfield to Rome.

But Veron has urged Correa to stay at Lazio.

“He is crushing it. He must remain there in Italy,” the former Argentine international said of his compatriot, quoted by Infocielo.

Veron’s comments came after Correa highlighted his former Estudiantes teammate as one of his biggest idols growing up.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp won’t allow his side to stagnate despite their success in the Premier League prior to the suspension of football.

The Reds exited the FA Cup and Champions League, illustrating room for improvement.

Correa is predominantly an attacking midfielder, but he can play out wide. He could provide competition in all three of Liverpool’s forward positions.

Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri are likely to depart Anfield this summer, meaning a new attacking player will be a top priority for Liverpool this summer.

Correa, however, wouldn’t come cheap with Calciomercato also stating he has a £70 million release clause.