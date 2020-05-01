£140m Arteta target tipped to be great signing for Arsenal this summer

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to be eager to bring in Carlos Soler from Valencia.

Carlos Soler has been tipped to be a great signing for Arsenal by former Valencia sporting director Fernando, on Tribal Football.

Arsenal are said to be interested in Soler by the Daily Mirror, who claim that Mikel Arteta’s side have not been put off by his £140 million buy-out clause.

Arsenal feel that they could get hold of the 23-year-old for much cheaper than that figure.

And Fernando feels that Soler could be the perfect addition to Arsenal’s side, as he has the ideal skill-set for the Gunners.

"He's another great player. As I said with Ferran Torres, Soler could also play for many other clubs. Another great player," Fernando said.

"Carlos is very similar to Ferran, with less skill, but with a lot of vision and defensive work that, added to his offensive and technical profile, makes him a very complete player.

"Arsenal have been playing attractive and colourful football for many years. Carlos knows how to play that kind of football.”

Arsenal are thought to be shopping for bargains this summer, rather than expensive additions, so whether they could afford to buy Soler from Valencia remains to be seen.

If the Spaniard was to come to the Emirates Stadium he could increase the creative options available to Arteta though.

Soler has made 27 appearances for Valencia this term, scoring on three occasions.