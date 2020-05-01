Quick links

'100% take him': Some Newcastle fans urge new owners to snap up PL star for free

Pedro of Chelsea arrives during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on December 14, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Newcastle United reportedly have been offered the chance to sign Pedro, with his contract at Chelsea set to expire.

Newcastle United fans generally appear behind the idea of bringing in Pedro from Chelsea.

The Chronicle claims that Newcastle have been offered the chance to land the winger, who looks set to be a free agent in the summer.

 

The Spaniard’s contract at Chelsea is coming to an end, and it could be that a move to Newcastle now appeals to the winger.

Newcastle are set to make wholesale changes to their squad when their imminent takeover goes through.

And the idea of bringing in Pedro has excited many Newcastle fans.

Pedro has struggled to make an impact at Chelsea this term, but there can be no doubting his quality.

The 32-year-old has had a glistening career at the top level, after representing Barcelona before making a move to Stamford Bridge.

And the experienced attacker could bring knowhow and a winning mentality to Newcastle if he was to move.

Pedro has made 18 appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring twice and claiming three assists.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

