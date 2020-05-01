'100% take him': Some Newcastle fans urge new owners to snap up PL star for free

Newcastle United reportedly have been offered the chance to sign Pedro, with his contract at Chelsea set to expire.

Newcastle United fans generally appear behind the idea of bringing in Pedro from Chelsea.

The Chronicle claims that Newcastle have been offered the chance to land the winger, who looks set to be a free agent in the summer.

The Spaniard’s contract at Chelsea is coming to an end, and it could be that a move to Newcastle now appeals to the winger.

Newcastle are set to make wholesale changes to their squad when their imminent takeover goes through.

And the idea of bringing in Pedro has excited many Newcastle fans.

100% take him...quality player with experience of winning at highest level — GaryF (@garyf_) April 30, 2020

I’d take him he’s only been used as a sub mostly at Chelsea and when he plays he’s brilliant — chez (@Chez261984) April 30, 2020

I'd snap his hand off!! — Peter Monaghan (@Peter14870646) April 30, 2020

Yes please — Craig Johnston (@craigjnufc) April 30, 2020

Proven winner, imagine him passing on his experience to ASM and Miggy — DavidL1980 (@L1980David) April 30, 2020

6 months ago you'd all have snapped him up. They say money changes people, sorry but if take this lad in a heart beat. pic.twitter.com/78e9QVJvdx — Miggie Smalls (@Miggynufc) April 30, 2020

Pedro’s still a quality player who’d do a job for the short term. Can’t rebuff at a free transfer



I’m sure he was down the pecking order for Chelsea and came back in their side in a 4-0 win against Everton and looked like a player that had not played for so long https://t.co/hsxZCUeal1 — Callum Irving (@NUFCIrving1010) April 30, 2020

Pedro has struggled to make an impact at Chelsea this term, but there can be no doubting his quality.

The 32-year-old has had a glistening career at the top level, after representing Barcelona before making a move to Stamford Bridge.

And the experienced attacker could bring knowhow and a winning mentality to Newcastle if he was to move.

Pedro has made 18 appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring twice and claiming three assists.