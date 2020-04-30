You see a boat filled with people riddle answer: It's a classic!

The "you see a boat filled with people" riddle has resurfaced. Can't work it out? Well, here's the answer.

There are plenty of ways to pass the time during lockdown...

Watching TV, films, listening to music, cooking, playing an instrument, cleaning, gardening, writing, reading, but admittedly, it's still very easy to get bored sometimes.

As we continue to stay home to help save lives, it's becoming increasingly difficult to remain entertained.

Many have turned to exercise, using this time to remain healthy and keep active. However, your brain also needs a workout!

There are many ways to give it one, but recently we're happy to see so many riddles and puzzles circulating on the likes of Facebook and Twitter. There are some real gems resurfacing to keep readers switched on, as well as some newly devised puzzles we've given a shot.

Here's one of the latest classics we've seen rise again to raise eyebrows...

Riddle: You see a boat filled with people...

Now, let's address the riddle in full:

"You see a boat filled with people. You look again, but this time you don't see a single person on the boat. Why?"

It's a tough one, but here's a hint. The boat hasn't sunk.

That narrows it down, but it's still a tricky one. Think carefully for a moment before moving ahead. Pay close attention to the choice of words; how can they take on a different meaning?

Still haven't got it? Well, not to worry. We have the answer for you right down below.

You see a boat filled with people. It has not sunk, but when you look again you don't see a single person on the boat. Why?#riddlesdownchallenge #นัทนิสา — Mary moj (@MojMary) April 25, 2020

You see a boat filled with people riddle answer

The answer to the "you see a boat filled with people" riddle is "all the people on the boat are married."

Get it?

Like most great riddles, this one relies on the words being able to adopt multiple meanings. It's worded as if to suggest you cannot see any people when you look again, but actually, it suggests that you can't see any "single" people.

This one's a bit of a classic, but it still has the power to stump people.

To keep things going, here's another one: "You can see me in water, but I never get wet. What am I?"

