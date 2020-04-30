Where was Django Unchained filmed? Explore Tarantino's stunning filming locations on Netflix

Django Unchained has made its way onto Netflix in the US at the perfect time but where was the Tarantino western filmed?

With the world on almost total lockdown at the moment, many of us are having to spend much more time at home than we're used to.

As a result, Netflix and Disney+ are proving to be the main source of entertainment for many.

And, to make quarantine that little bit more bearable, Netflix in the US have added a true gem to their film collection, Django Unchained.

The Tarantino western earned huge success when it released originally in 2012 and fans will no doubt approve of having the film available to watch at the touch of a button.

Not only does the film boast a stunning cast and riveting storyline but it also features some truly breath-taking scenery but just where was Django Unchained filmed?

Django Unchained is now on Netflix

After releasing in cinemas in 2012, Django Unchained has sporadically appeared on streaming services and on April 25th, 2020 the Oscar-winning Tarantino flick arrived on Netflix in the US.

The film tells the story of Django (Jamie Foxx), a former slave who is freed by Dr King Schultz (Christoph Waltz) and the pair take to the trail on a host of bounty hunting missions, culminating in a plantation shootout with "Monsieur" Calvin J. Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio) and a host of hired guns.

Where was Django Unchained filmed?

Filming for Django Unchained began in November 2011 and continued until July 2012.

Shooting took place all over the United States with locations including California, Wyoming and Evergreen Plantation in Wallace, Louisiana just outside New Orleans.

Delve into Melody Ranch

One of the more eye-catching filming locations used in Django Unchained was Melody Ranch film studios in California.

We can see the location in use when Django and Schultz arrive in a town, venture over to the saloon and request the presence of the town's marshall.

The location, which is effectively a replica western town, has played host to over 140 productions according to IMDb, with films and TV shows such as Westworld, Deadwood, High Noon and even Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood all using the location.

Django Unchained is available to stream now on Netflix in the US after arriving on the streaming service on April 25th.