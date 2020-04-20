What do Hawkeye and Black Widow remember very differently? Let's talk Budapest!

The MCU holds many secrets, but what do Hawkeye and Black Widow remember very differently?

Cinematic universes don't come any bigger and bolder than the MCU.

Back in 2008, we saw a wealth of great films grace our screens, from the likes of The Wrestler to In Bruges. However, it stands out as the year in which superhero cinema reached a pivotal point.

Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight saw the genre achieve respect like never before, and of course, Jon Favreau's Iron Man introduced us to a world we've now spent over a decade flocking to.

Since then, we've seen so many instalments and a range of great characters, all of them boasting their own brilliant and unique moments. Nevertheless, it's the way the heroes are all connected which makes the universe so compelling.

One of the best-developed relationships is definitely between Hawkeye and Black Widow, but fans still have a question...

TIGER KING: Best meme yet explained

What do Hawkeye and Black Widow remember very differently?

As highlighted by Fandom, S.H.I.E.L.D. - Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division - sent Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) and Clint Barton (Hawkeye) on a mission in Budapest, Hungary.

During the epic battle in New York which takes place in The Avengers, the pair are reminded of what happened in Budapest...

"Just like Budapest all over again," argues Black Widow, to which Hawkeye replies: "You and I remember Budapest very differently."

In Avengers: Endgame, Hawkeye also quips: "we're a long way from Budapest".

It's never explicitly addressed what took place in Budapest, however, the exchange is in there to successfully serve the purpose of establishing character relationships.

Just from this quick exchange, we learn that the pair share memories and past experiences that the other members of the team haven't. So, early on in the MCU it's determined that they have a unique relationship and helps strengthen their bond for the viewer, which as you know, becomes increasingly prevalent as the franchise progresses.

EXTRACTION: Get to know Randeep Hooda

Theory: Did they fight Taskmaster in Budapest?

The Black Widow trailers have encouraged some fans to contemplate whether both Black Widow and Hawkeye previously fought against Taskmaster in Budapest.

We know that the villain's power is being able to copy and mimic what he sees. In the trailers, we quickly learn that he's a pro when it comes to the bow, which we feel he may have learned from watching Hawkeye.

Of course, Budapest is a crucial location in the film, and the importance of its reference throughout the MCU suggests it's where the pair first teamed up.

It's certainly likely, and perhaps the film will finally give us the answers.

MCU fans want a Budapest movie!

Since the release of The Avengers, audiences have been calling out for a film which explores Hawkeye and Black Widow's Budapest mission.

Considering what we now know, it would be great to see them dive back into the past, reunited and fighting side by side once again.

Check out a selection of tweets:

I want a black widow solo movie, a hawkeye solo movie, and then a hawkeye/black widow movie titled 'Budapest' — boxfan.mp3 (@poesbf) September 30, 2014

Also my desire to finally see the Black Widow/Hawkeye Budapest movie still is strong — Rachel's Reviews (@rachel_reviews) April 27, 2018

Can we please have a “Black Widow and Hawkeye - Budapest” movie please?? I wanna know what happened — AJ ✨ (@abbiejonex) April 7, 2020

i be wanting a black widow/hawkeye movie about budapest like there's no tomorrow — MOVED ACCOUNTS FAM (@wthgustin) May 14, 2014

i need a black widow/hawkeye budapest movie asap !! — holly (@minseokhoe) May 19, 2016

what is this the black widow x hawkeye budapest mission movie we’ll never get pic.twitter.com/S9tTzguJ59 — ✨ sami ⁷ | #IUxSUGA ✨ (@mintopias) May 3, 2019

If I were Marvel, I’d make a Black Widow / Hawkeye movie called “Budapest.” Tell the whole thing in competing flashbacks. — Clark Valentine (@clarkvalentine) October 2, 2013

SEE ALSO: Get to know Devs star Karl Glusman

In other news, Twin creator offers hope for season 2.