'We cannot lose him': Some fans can't believe reported plan to sell 20-year-old to Everton

Olly Dawes
A general view as FC Barcelona fans show their support prior to the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou on May 6, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.
Everton are reportedly keen on Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Jean-Clair Todibo of FC Schalke 04 during the German DFB Pokal quarter final match between FC Schalke 04 and Bayern Munich at the Veltins Arena on March 03, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Everton have pulled off a number of deals with Barcelona in recent times, and they may just have another one in the pipeline.

The Toffees landed Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina from Barcelona in the summer or 2018, and then took Andre Gomes on loan before turning his deal permanent too.

Marcel Brands appears to have strong ties to the Catalan giants, and one more signing could be arriving from the Camp Nou this summer.

 

Catalan newspaper SPORT claim that Everton are close to agreeing a deal worth just €20million (£17.4million) for defender Jean-Clair Todibo, which seems a very cheap price.

Barca had loaned Todibo to Schalke in January, placing a €25million (£21.7million) buyout clause in the deal, which the Bundesliga side won't be paying as they pursue cheaper options.

The Frenchman, 20, has been tipped for a huge future, yet Barcelona seem willing to offload him to Everton in order to try and raise funds for other deals.

Jean Clair Todibo of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the start the La Liga match between Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona at Estadio Anoeta on December 14, 2019 in San Sebastian, Spain.

Barcelona are trying to place a buy-back clause into the move, but that is allegedly 'almost impossible' as Everton fight to sign Todibo for the long-term.

Barca fans aren't happy as it is, but this Todibo news has left some fans furious, claiming that the club's board is 'incompetent' if they sell Todibo, calling the decision 'mind boggling' and 'baffling'.

Others think Todibo could be even better than Matthijs de Ligt one day, and are 'done' with the club if they allow such a bright young talent to leave for Everton in such a relatively low-cost move.

A general view as FC Barcelona fans show their support prior to the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou on May 6, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

Olly Dawes

