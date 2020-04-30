'Wants to stay': President says £44m Newcastle and Arsenal linked star won't move

Premier League duo Newcastle United and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been tipped to sign Nabil Fekir from La Liga outfit Real Betis.

Nabil Fekir will not be signing for Newcastle United or Arsenal any time soon with Real Betis president Angel Haro claiming that the France international is staying at the La Liga outfit, speaking to AS.

Not for the first time and probably not for the last, the future of a World Cup winning forward has been cast into doubt heading into the summer transfer window.

The Mirror reports that Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have renewed their interest in a long time target, with Fekir potentially lined up to provide the kind of cutting edge and creativity that the Gunners have been missing of late.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have apparently identified the £44 million-rated schemer as an eye-catching, marquee signing to welcome an exciting new era on Tyneside (FootMercato).

But it’s fair to say Real Betis are not losing much sleep about the future of a former Lyon captain.

“The player is very satisfied here and wants to stay. He is a player of great quality and we do not plan for his departure,” Haro says of a player who joined Betis for a bargain £17 million a year ago.

It remains to be seen whether Haro is forced to change his stance, with the global health crisis casting doubt on whether the La Liga campaign can be completed. Real Betis may be forced, after all, to cash in on their star players to make up a substantial financial surplus.

Fekir has produced seven goals and six assists this season.