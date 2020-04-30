‘Unbelievable talent’: Pablo Mari really rates 4 Arsenal teammates

Pablo Mari seems to rate Arsenal teammates Daniel Ceballos, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette highly.

Pablo Mari has named four Arsenal players who have “unbelievable talent” during a Q&A on Reddit.

The 26-year-old central defender joined Arsenal on loan from Brazilian club Flamengo in the January transfer window.

The Spaniard, who is scheduled to stay at the Gunners until the end of the season, has said that before he arrived at the Emirates Stadium, he rated attacking midfielder Daniel Ceballos (on loan from Real Madrid), striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, winger Nicolas Pepe and striker Alexandre Lacazette highly.

The former Manchester City man has added that he has seen a lot of other Arsenal players who have great talent as well.

Mari said during a Q&A on Reddit: “I think before I got to Arsenal there were three or four players who I thought had unbelievable talent like Aubameyang, Pepe, Laca and Dani but when I came here and saw my new teammates I saw a lot more players with unbelievable talent.

“It's not only about the technical talent you have, it's also the tactical talent and the mental talent and character inside the pitch, but you can only really know these things when you are inside the dressing room.”

Champions League push

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the season will resume - or indeed if the campaign will get back underway.

If and when it does, then Arsenal will be looking to eke their way in the top four of the Premier League and finish in the Champions League.

Although the Gunners are quite a bit off Chelsea, they are still mathematically in with a chance of breaking into the top four.