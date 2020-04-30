Quick links

Tottenham linked star could head to City in swap deal to challenge Kyle Walker

Nelson Semedo of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the La Liga match between RC Celta de Vigo and FC Barcelona at Abanca Balaidos Stadium on May 04, 2019 in Vigo, Spain.
Nelson Semedo could sign for Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur have this week been linked with a move for Barcelona's Nelson Semedo.

Guillem Balague said on YouTube: "What Spurs want is a right back, and they asked for Semedo - again, somebody that is for sale at Barcelona - but no offer has been received."

But instead it seems Spurs could miss out, to Premier League competitors Manchester City.

 

Newspaper Sport report City are in negotiations with Barcelona over a potential swap deal.

The move would see Semedo head to The Etihad in a swap with Joao Cancelo, a Portugal international signed from Juventus last summer who has barely made an impact.

Cancelo's move came as part of a swap deal with Danilo.

Nelson Semedo of Portugal controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League Final between Portugal and the Netherlands at Estadio do Dragao on June 9, 2019 in Porto, Portugal.

This option gives City an advantage over Tottenham, whose right-back spot is still up for grabs.

Semedo would be challenging for Kyle Walker's place, a defender who Spurs are yet to fully replace.

Serge Aurier is yet to convincd and Kyle Walker-Peters was loaned out to Southampton. Semedo would be a good option, although their chances appear to have taken a hit.

02 Nelson Semedo of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League first leg match of Semi final between FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC in Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona 01 of May of 2019,...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

