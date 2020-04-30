Tottenham linked star could head to City in swap deal to challenge Kyle Walker

Nelson Semedo could sign for Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur have this week been linked with a move for Barcelona's Nelson Semedo.

Guillem Balague said on YouTube: "What Spurs want is a right back, and they asked for Semedo - again, somebody that is for sale at Barcelona - but no offer has been received."

But instead it seems Spurs could miss out, to Premier League competitors Manchester City.

Newspaper Sport report City are in negotiations with Barcelona over a potential swap deal.

The move would see Semedo head to The Etihad in a swap with Joao Cancelo, a Portugal international signed from Juventus last summer who has barely made an impact.

Cancelo's move came as part of a swap deal with Danilo.

This option gives City an advantage over Tottenham, whose right-back spot is still up for grabs.

Semedo would be challenging for Kyle Walker's place, a defender who Spurs are yet to fully replace.

Serge Aurier is yet to convincd and Kyle Walker-Peters was loaned out to Southampton. Semedo would be a good option, although their chances appear to have taken a hit.