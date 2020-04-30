Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly try to sell defender Jose Mourinho praised in December

Subhankar Mondal
Juan Foyth and Ben Davies of Tottenham Hotspur in action during a training session on March 13, 2019 at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.
Juan Foyth has struggled to make an impact at Tottenham Hotspur.

Juan Foyth of Argentina looks on during a press conference at Mineirao Stadium on June 18, 2019 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

According to The Times, Tottenham Hotspur are expected to try to sell Juan Foyth in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that Tottenham will also try to sell Eric Dier - who can operate as a midfielder or as a defender - and left-back Danny Rose, who joined Newcastle United on loan from the North London outfit in the January transfer window.

 

Disappointing time at Tottenham Hotspur

Foyth has been at Tottenham since the summer of 2017 when he joined from Argentine club Estudiantes for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £8 million.

According to WhoScored, the Argentina international central defender played 90 minutes in the Champions League for Spurs in 2017-18, and scored one goal in 10 Premier League matches and played 100 minutes in the Champions League last season.

So far this campaign, the 22-year-old has made one start and three substitute appearances in the league and made two starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Spurs, according to WhoScored.

Argentina`s player Juan Marcos Foyth (r) vies for the ball with Perus`s Adrián Ugarriza during their South American Championship U-20 football match in the Olimpico stadium in Ibarra,...

Praise from Jose Mourinho

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho praised Foyth for his display against Bayern Munich in the Champions League this season, telling Sky Sports in December 2019 that he was “really happy with his performance”.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Tottenham Hotspur's Juan Foyth

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

