Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly try to sell defender Jose Mourinho praised in December

Juan Foyth has struggled to make an impact at Tottenham Hotspur.

According to The Times, Tottenham Hotspur are expected to try to sell Juan Foyth in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that Tottenham will also try to sell Eric Dier - who can operate as a midfielder or as a defender - and left-back Danny Rose, who joined Newcastle United on loan from the North London outfit in the January transfer window.

Disappointing time at Tottenham Hotspur

Foyth has been at Tottenham since the summer of 2017 when he joined from Argentine club Estudiantes for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £8 million.

According to WhoScored, the Argentina international central defender played 90 minutes in the Champions League for Spurs in 2017-18, and scored one goal in 10 Premier League matches and played 100 minutes in the Champions League last season.

So far this campaign, the 22-year-old has made one start and three substitute appearances in the league and made two starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Spurs, according to WhoScored.

Praise from Jose Mourinho

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho praised Foyth for his display against Bayern Munich in the Champions League this season, telling Sky Sports in December 2019 that he was “really happy with his performance”.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.