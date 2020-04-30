Quick links

'Total footballer, devastating': Bryan Roy hails Everton and Newcastle linked star

Danny Owen
BRYAN ROY, RIGHT, OF NOTTINGHAM FOREST TAKES ON GHEORGE POPESCU OF TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR TODAY DURING NOTTIMHAM's 4-1 WIN.
Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly told Everton to bring Ajax's Donny Van de Beek to the Premier League - will Newcastle United blow the Toffees out the water?

Donny van de Beek of Ajax celebrates 2-0 during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax v Tottenham Hotspur at the Johan Cruijff Arena on May 8, 2019 in Amsterdam Netherlands

Donny Van de Beek is a ‘devastating’ physical specimen who would fit in perfectly at one of the world’s top football clubs, Bryan Roy has told TuttoJuve of the reported Newcastle United and Everton target.

With a Dutch international approaching a crossroads in his young career, he has a decision to make – a tough one too.

Does Van de Beek try his hand at a genuinely bonafide European giant like a Real Madrid, a Juventus or a Manchester United? Or would the goalscoring midfielder be better off leaping on a more secure stepping stone for the time being?

 

According to Le10 Sport, Carlo Ancelotti has instructed Everton to go all out for a £47 million-rated Eredivisie champion. Newcastle, meanwhile, are eyeing big-name marquee signings to ring in a new era funded by Saudi billionaires and Van de Beek certainly fits the bill.

"Donny would be perfect for Juve's midfield, as well as for Italian football,” says former Nottingham Forest, Ajax and Holland forward Roy, who obviously feels that Van de Beek should aim as high as possible.

Donny van de Beek of Ajax during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on December 18, 2019 in Barcelona Spain

“Physically he has always been devastating, since he knows how to attack and defend with the same skill. He was very shy but already smart on the playing field.

"He is a total footballer, offensive runs are one of his great specialties.”

Roy is well placed to pass judgement too, given that he coached Van de Beek at youth level while he was rising through the ranks at the Amsterdam giants.

The Dutch dynamo has hit double figures for goals and assists in each of the last two seasons.

(L-R) Frenkie de Jong of Ajax, Donny van de Beek of Ajax with the Dutch Eredivisie trophy, dish during the Dutch Eredivisie match between De Graafschap Doetinchem and Ajax Amsterdam at De...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

