'Total footballer, devastating': Bryan Roy hails Everton and Newcastle linked star

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly told Everton to bring Ajax's Donny Van de Beek to the Premier League - will Newcastle United blow the Toffees out the water?

Donny Van de Beek is a ‘devastating’ physical specimen who would fit in perfectly at one of the world’s top football clubs, Bryan Roy has told TuttoJuve of the reported Newcastle United and Everton target.

With a Dutch international approaching a crossroads in his young career, he has a decision to make – a tough one too.

Does Van de Beek try his hand at a genuinely bonafide European giant like a Real Madrid, a Juventus or a Manchester United? Or would the goalscoring midfielder be better off leaping on a more secure stepping stone for the time being?

According to Le10 Sport, Carlo Ancelotti has instructed Everton to go all out for a £47 million-rated Eredivisie champion. Newcastle, meanwhile, are eyeing big-name marquee signings to ring in a new era funded by Saudi billionaires and Van de Beek certainly fits the bill.

"Donny would be perfect for Juve's midfield, as well as for Italian football,” says former Nottingham Forest, Ajax and Holland forward Roy, who obviously feels that Van de Beek should aim as high as possible.

“Physically he has always been devastating, since he knows how to attack and defend with the same skill. He was very shy but already smart on the playing field.

"He is a total footballer, offensive runs are one of his great specialties.”

Roy is well placed to pass judgement too, given that he coached Van de Beek at youth level while he was rising through the ranks at the Amsterdam giants.

The Dutch dynamo has hit double figures for goals and assists in each of the last two seasons.