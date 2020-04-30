Quick links

Tony Watt poses a question about Rangers evidence

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium
Glasgow Rangers have reportedly called for an investigation into the SPFL.

Tony Watt of Hearts misses a chance to score during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Celtic on August 7, 2016 in Glasgow, Edinburgh.

Former Celtic forward Tony Watt has posed a question on Twitter regarding the evidence that Rangers have been speaking about for a while.

Watt, who played for Celtic from 2011 until 2014 and is now on the books of Motherwell, has asked whether the evidence that Rangers have been talking about is Ayr United chairman Lachlan Cameron saying that he tried to change his vote regarding the SPFL decision to call the leagues below the Scottish Premiership.

Cameron made the comments on PLZ Soccer today, and Watt has asked whether that could be the evidence.

As reported by The Daily Record, Rangers have stated that they have evidence that raises doubts and questions about the SPFL’s conduct in the voting process.

Celtic player Tony Watt (l) celebrates his goal with Victor Wanyama (c) and Adam Matthews during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between Celtic and Barcelona at Celtic Park on...

However, as reported by The Daily Record, the SPFL have been cleared by auditors Deloitte in an investigation, but Rangers have called for an EGM to instigate an external examination and have been given granted to do so.

Rangers are 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table, and Steven Gerrard’s side have a game in hand.

Tony Watt of Hearts goes past Kolo Toure of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Celtic on August 7, 2016 in Glasgow, Edinburgh.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

