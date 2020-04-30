Tony Watt poses a question about Rangers evidence

Glasgow Rangers have reportedly called for an investigation into the SPFL.

Former Celtic forward Tony Watt has posed a question on Twitter regarding the evidence that Rangers have been speaking about for a while.

Watt, who played for Celtic from 2011 until 2014 and is now on the books of Motherwell, has asked whether the evidence that Rangers have been talking about is Ayr United chairman Lachlan Cameron saying that he tried to change his vote regarding the SPFL decision to call the leagues below the Scottish Premiership.

Cameron made the comments on PLZ Soccer today, and Watt has asked whether that could be the evidence.

As reported by The Daily Record, Rangers have stated that they have evidence that raises doubts and questions about the SPFL’s conduct in the voting process.

However, as reported by The Daily Record, the SPFL have been cleared by auditors Deloitte in an investigation, but Rangers have called for an EGM to instigate an external examination and have been given granted to do so.

Rangers are 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table, and Steven Gerrard’s side have a game in hand.

Could this be the evidence that Rangers have? https://t.co/OzlgjCJkXe — Tony Watt (@32watto_) April 30, 2020