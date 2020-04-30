Quick links

'They need better': Carragher names one Liverpool player Klopp must replace

Danny Owen
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has handed Champions League hero Divock Origi just five starts in the 2019/20 Premier League season.

 

Jamie Carragher feels that Liverpool may have to find an upgrade on Divock Origi this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to keep the Reds at the top of the European game for as long as possible, speaking to The Echo.

A year ago, a Belgian international scribed his name into Liverpool folklore forever more. Origi was the most unexpected of heroes during last season’s Champions League triumph, following that remarkable brace against Barcelona with the clinching goal in the final victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

But while the 25-year-old might have proven himself as Klopp’s man for the big occasion, consistency remains elusive.

 

The fact that Origi has started just five Premier League games all season suggests that, for all his 2019 heroics, he is not fully trusted by the Reds coaching staff.

There is no room for sentiment in top-level football and, if a potential upgrade is available, Carragher thinks this is an opportunity Liverpool should grab with both hands.

"I don't think Liverpool need too much, really," said the legendary defender. "They need a top attacker, if I'm being honest, they need a better Divock Origi.

"With the front three getting close to 28, 29, you might get another 18 months at their top performance level, but it won't be another three or four years with this front three and the club has to be ready for that.

"The old Liverpool play was to bring someone in before the players went over the hill. They'd benefit from the kind of attacker who would make people think one of the usual front three aren't being hugely missed when they come in.”

The likes of Milot Rashica, Jonathan David and Adama Traore linked with a move to Anfield recently, and all three feel like the typical Liverpool signing – young, promising and with the potential to become elite-level talents under the coaching of Klopp.

If or when the season can be resumed, Origi may be under more pressure than ever to prove he belongs at Liverpool.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

