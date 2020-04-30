Meet The Victims’ Game cast - Netflix star's Joseph Wang, Tiffany Hsu, Ruby Lin

Netflix’s latest addition to the thriller genre, The Victims’ Game, is a suspenseful crime series that features two of the best Taiwanese actors out there, but who are they?

The Taiwanese-produced crime drama tells the story of a forensic detective with Asperger’s syndrome who teams up with an investigative reporter when he learns that his own daughter may be connected to a series of grisly murders.

These two characters are polar opposites to each other, a socially outcast member of the law and an ambitious journalist overcome by the stress of her job.

Together, the lead actors steal the show and create a familiar, yet exciting relationship that only adds to a thrilling serial killer storyline.

Meet The Victims' Game cast

Joseph Wang as Fang Yi-jen

as Fang Yi-jen Tiffany Hsu as Hsu Hai-yin

as Hsu Hai-yin Jason Wang as Zhao Cheng-kuan

as Zhao Cheng-kuan Ruby Lin as Li Ya-jun

as Li Ya-jun Joseph Hsia as Xia Jing-ting



as Xia Jing-ting River Huang as You Cheng-hao

as You Cheng-hao Rexen Cheng as Zhuang Bing-yao

as Zhuang Bing-yao Chen Chia-kuei as Zhang Cong-jian



Joseph Chang as Fang Yi-jen

Joseph Chang is a well-known Taiwanese actor who has featured in more than 30 films, 20 television shows and 24 music videos since his professional debut in 2001.

The 36-year-old is best known for his portrayal of Yu Shou-heng in the critically acclaimed Eternal Summer, a performance that earned him Two Golden Horse Award nominations for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ and ‘Best New Performer’. He was also nominated for ‘Best Actor’ in 2012 for his role in Girlfriend, Boyfriend.

This is Chang’s second time featuring in a Netflix original series, having portrayed the lead role in 2019’s popular jailbreak series, Nowhere Man.

In The Victims’ Game, Chang plays Fang Yi-jen, a forensic detective with Asperger’s syndrome who doesn’t understand interpersonal relationships and only focuses on his profession.

Tiffany Hsu as Hsu Hai-yin

Tiffany Hsu, Mandarin name Hsu Wei-ning, is a popular Italian-Taiwanese model and actress who has appeared in a variety of films and television shows over the past two decades.

Hsu is best known for her role in The Way We Were as Zheng Rui Rui, which won her the Golden Bell Award for ‘Best Supporting Actress’. She was also nominated for the ‘Best Leading Actress’ award in 2016 for her portrayal of Yi Chun in the popular Taiwanese horror film The Tag Along.

In The Victims’ Game, the 35-year-old plays Hsu Hai-yin, an investigative reporter who joins the forensic investigator in the search for his daughter.

All eight episodes from season one of The Victims’ Game drop on April 30th only on Netflix.