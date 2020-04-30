Quick links

The case for Tottenham considering a Tanguy Ndombele loan

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is reportedly considering his options.

Unsurprisingly, Tanguy Ndombele was not very happy to be publicly called out by Jose Mourinho.

Sky Sports are reporting the Frenchman is considering his options, amid reported interest from Barcelona.

The problem is that Tottenham would likely have to sell for a loss, after a poor season from the £63 million club record signing.

That's why Spurs should consider a loan exit, if Ndombele is dead set on leaving Tottenham after just one year.

 

It's important to remember the manager who signed him, Mauricio Pochettino, was sacked, and he understandably is feeling a little lost.

The market right now has taken a hit, and this is why if Spurs wait a year to sell, they could even make a profit when it recovers.

Ndombele would have to hit top form for this to happen. At Barcelona, battling for the La Liga title and in the Champions League next season, his reputation could soar.

Next summer is Euro 2021. Spurs found out through Moussa Sissoko how a tournament can inflate a player's price.

In a year's time, Spurs could cash in on Ndombele for higher than the money they paid.

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur poses for a photo at Enfield Training Centre on July 02, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Getting through next season

One argument against this plan, would be that Spurs are letting go of a potentially big player, with no fee now.

So they would have to try and mitigate this, with either a loan themselves, or by looking for cheaper bargains.

It may not be ideal, but if Ndombele's situation is considered irretrievable by both the player and Jose Mourinho, then it will be worth doing.

There is one other factor in play too. If the Mourinho experiment is a disaster and he doesn't last beyond next summer, Ndombele may fancy a second chance under a different boss.

France's midfielder Tanguy Ndombele (R) vies for the ball against Bulgaria's midfielder Yanis Karabelyov (R) during the Euro Under-21 Championship qualifying football match between...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
