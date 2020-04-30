Quick links

Teammate says reported Arsenal target is ‘a phenomenon’

Jordan Pickford of Everton fails to save a shot from Willian of Chelsea (not pictured) which leads to the third goal for Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and...
Arsenal reportedly want Willian of Chelsea.

Willian of Chelsea before the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in London, England.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has told Esporte Interativo that his teammate and reported Arsenal target Willian is “a phenomenon”.

The 28-year-old Italy international has suggested that he hopes that Willian stays at Chelsea beyond the summer.

The 31-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, is out of contract at the Blues at the end of June.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are interested in signing the Brazil international on a free transfer this summer.

 

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Jorginho told Esporte Interativo when asked about Willian: “So it would be a shame because apart from the potential, the quality that he has, which is absurd, that for me he really is above average, he’s a phenomenon.

“it’s something that Chelsea really shouldn’t lose. So I really hope that this contract renewal comes out.”

Good signing for Arsenal?

Willian is one of the best attacking players in the Premier League, and he is still at the top of his game despite being 31 years of age.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk star would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal - especially on a free transfer - and would make the Gunners a better team.

According to WhoScored, Willian has scored five goals and provided five assists in 28 Premier League matches, and has scored one goal and provided one assist in seven Champions League games for Chelsea so far this season.

Willian of Chelsea during the UEFA Europa League Group L match between Chelsea and PAOK at Stamford Bridge on November 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

