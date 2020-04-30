Teammate says reported Arsenal target is ‘a phenomenon’

Arsenal reportedly want Willian of Chelsea.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has told Esporte Interativo that his teammate and reported Arsenal target Willian is “a phenomenon”.

The 28-year-old Italy international has suggested that he hopes that Willian stays at Chelsea beyond the summer.

The 31-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, is out of contract at the Blues at the end of June.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are interested in signing the Brazil international on a free transfer this summer.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Jorginho told Esporte Interativo when asked about Willian: “So it would be a shame because apart from the potential, the quality that he has, which is absurd, that for me he really is above average, he’s a phenomenon.

“it’s something that Chelsea really shouldn’t lose. So I really hope that this contract renewal comes out.”

Good signing for Arsenal?

Willian is one of the best attacking players in the Premier League, and he is still at the top of his game despite being 31 years of age.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk star would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal - especially on a free transfer - and would make the Gunners a better team.

According to WhoScored, Willian has scored five goals and provided five assists in 28 Premier League matches, and has scored one goal and provided one assist in seven Champions League games for Chelsea so far this season.