‘Speed, intelligence’: Arsenal player wowed by 3 Liverpool stars

Arsenal central defender Pablo Mari has raved about Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino during a Q&A session on Reddit.

Mari, who joined Arsenal on loan from Flamengo in the January transfer window, has named the three Liverpool attacking stars as the best players he has faced.

The Spaniard has been hugely impressed with the three Liverpool forwards.

Mari said during a Q&A session on Reddit when asked about the best player he has faced: “I think this moment was the three strikers of Liverpool! Salah, Mane and Firmino.

“It's because of speed, intelligence and their characters. I think these things are most important and make them top players.”

World-class footballers

Salah, Mane and Firmino are world-class footballers who have been superb for Liverpool over the years.

With the attacking trio weaving their magic, the Reds won the Champions League last season and are on the verge of clinching the Premier League title this campaign.

Salah, Mane and Firmino are at the peak of their powers, and there is no sign yet that the trio are slowing down.

With the three attacking players in full flow, Liverpool can be hugely successful, both in the Premier League and in the Champions League, in years to come.

If and when the season resumes, Liverpool will be looking to win the two matches they need to in order to clinch in the title for the first time in the Premier League era.