SnowRunner: Missing Machinery mission guide, how to sell trucks and vehicle locations

SnowRunner is proving to be a difficult game to master for a lot of gamers, here is all you need to know about the Missing Machinery mission, how to sell your vehicles and where to find some of the better trucks.

SnowRunner is an off-road simulation game from Saber Interactive that “puts you in the driver's seat of powerful vehicles as you conquer extreme open environments.”

With over 40 different vehicles and three unique geographical regions to explore, gamers are loving the single-player experience.

However, gamers are struggling to find and complete the Michigan-based Missing Machinery mission, figure out how to sell their trucks and find the bigger, better vehicles that you can sell for a major profit.

Guide to SnowRunner’s Missing Machinery mission

‘Missing Machinery’ is a contract mission in SnowRunner’s Black River (Michigan) region. The description reads, “A shipment of important machinery to a local factory was interrupted by an unfortunate incident with the previous driver. The responsibility is all yours now. I’d take a crane if I were you.”

The mission requires you to find and deliver four spare drilling parts to the factory where they are needed, with a 28-star and $3200 reward on the table.

The mission starts at the factory next to Local Entertainment in the North East of the map. From here, you’ll need to drive directly south all the way to the east warehouse (the one with the brick supply) to collect the spare parts.

Use a vehicle with a crane, I’d recommend the ‘International Paystar 5070’ and remember to add waypoints to the map to save time with navigation.

How to sell trucks in SnowRunner

Selling your vehicles is incredibly easy and one of the best ways to save money if you want one of the bigger, better, more expensive trucks.

You sell vehicles from your garage, if you select one of your available trucks you should get a prompt in the bottom-right of the screen with ‘Back, Move Up/Down, Deploy and Sell’.

Press the Y button on Xbox to sell vehicles from this screen and triangle on PS4. PC players will have to check their personal controls but the option should be on this screen.

SnowRunner’s vehicle locations

There are lots of vehicles to find around the three regions that you can recover and sell. Unfortunately, not all of them have been found/had their locations shared but here are the locations for four vehicles you should recover.

The Royal BM 17 truck can be found on the North Port map of the Alaska region. If you head south-west from the garage location you will find a small pond, the Royal BM should be parked between the trees around the outskirts of the pond.

The Hummer H2, can also be found on the North Port of Alaska. On the small islands by the drilling site, along the outskirts of the lake, you should see the ‘drowned hummer’ which you can winch out.

The International Scout 800 can be found on the Black River map of the Michigan region. From the garage, drive north and scale the winding hillside road and the Scout 800 will be parked at the top.

Arguably the coolest vehicle in SnowRunner, the Russian TUZ 42 ‘Tatarin’ can be found in the northeast corner of the Zimnegorsk map in Taymyr, it should be in the woods at the top of the hill.