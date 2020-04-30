Quick links

'Similar to Mahrez': Aston Villa fans react to reported Grealish replacement

Danny Owen
Aston Villa fans arrive at the stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton FC at Villa Park on August 23, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Premier League strugglers Aston Villa will probably have to replace Jack Grealish this summer - how about Dijon's Ligue 1 star Mounir Chouiar.

Dijon's French midfielder Mounir Chouiar gestures during the French L1 football match between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Dijon Football Cote-D'Or at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in...

With Aston Villa being tipped to sign Dijon’s £9 million starlet Mounir Chouiar this summer, the reaction can be split into three distinct categories; those who know who he is, those who don’t, and those who just want to air their mustard-themed puns on social media.

While it’s fair to say this potential Jack Grealish isn’t exactly a household name on the streets of Birmingham, Chouiar is turning heads on the other side of the Channel with good reason.

The 21-year-old, a jinking winger who loves to cut inside in a manner not to dissimilar to your Arjen Robbens and your Riyad Mahrezs, has been one of the breakthrough stars of the 2019/20 Ligue 1 season with eight goals for a struggling side.

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE - January 25: Mounir Chouiar #21 of Dijon in action during the Montpellier V Dijon, French Ligue 1 regular season match at Stade de la Mosson on January 25th 2020 in...

Yes, he has, in fact, ‘cut the mustard’ at Dijon.

And the brutal truth is this; Villa would be fooling not to prepare for the worst-case scenario – one which seems to point at a fairly inevitable departure for club captain Jack Grealish regardless of whether Dean Smith leads his relegation-threatened side to safety.

Chouiar, like the Villa skipper, is at his best when drifting in from the left and wreaking havoc which he slaloming runs and pinpoint long-range shots.

And while not everyone is convinced, it seems that the Francophile sections of the claret and blue fanbase have given a potentially inspired bit of business their seal of approval (L'Equipe).

Dijon's French forward Mounir Chouiar (L) fights for the ball with Montpellier's French defender Junior Sambia (R) during the French L1 football match between Dijon (DFCO) and Montpellier (...

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

