'Similar to Mahrez': Aston Villa fans react to reported Grealish replacement

Premier League strugglers Aston Villa will probably have to replace Jack Grealish this summer - how about Dijon's Ligue 1 star Mounir Chouiar.

With Aston Villa being tipped to sign Dijon’s £9 million starlet Mounir Chouiar this summer, the reaction can be split into three distinct categories; those who know who he is, those who don’t, and those who just want to air their mustard-themed puns on social media.

While it’s fair to say this potential Jack Grealish isn’t exactly a household name on the streets of Birmingham, Chouiar is turning heads on the other side of the Channel with good reason.

The 21-year-old, a jinking winger who loves to cut inside in a manner not to dissimilar to your Arjen Robbens and your Riyad Mahrezs, has been one of the breakthrough stars of the 2019/20 Ligue 1 season with eight goals for a struggling side.

Yes, he has, in fact, ‘cut the mustard’ at Dijon.

And the brutal truth is this; Villa would be fooling not to prepare for the worst-case scenario – one which seems to point at a fairly inevitable departure for club captain Jack Grealish regardless of whether Dean Smith leads his relegation-threatened side to safety.

Chouiar, like the Villa skipper, is at his best when drifting in from the left and wreaking havoc which he slaloming runs and pinpoint long-range shots.

And while not everyone is convinced, it seems that the Francophile sections of the claret and blue fanbase have given a potentially inspired bit of business their seal of approval (L'Equipe).

