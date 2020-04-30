Our view: Saudi takeover means Newcastle can beat Barcelona to £17.5m signing

Newcastle United reportedly want to bring Myron Boadu to the Premier League - but La Liga champions Barcelona want the Eredivisie goal-machine too.

With that Saudi-driven takeover looking more like a case of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’, Newcastle United will soon have the funds to dwarf almost every single club in European football. And that includes Barcelona.

While the La Liga giants are suffering something of a financial crisis behind the scenes, a £25 million summer budget threatening to turn the Catalan kings into poverty-stricken peasents, absolutely everything and anything feels possible at St James’ Park right now.

And the £17.5 million fee required to take Myron Boadu away from Dutch football suddenly looks like pocket change, considering that billionaire Mohammed Bin Salman has pockets deeper than the Marianas trench.

The kind of natural-born, dead-eyed goalscorer who Newcastle have needed for years, Boadu is a far better fit for that iconic number nine shirt than the shot-shy Joelinton (90Min).

20 goals in 39 games this season is a remarkable tally for a breakthrough star, the Netherlands international emerging as the star man at the heart of an AZ Alkmaar side who had Ajax sweating before the Eredivisie campaign was brought to a premature conclusion.

The critics will no doubt jump at the chance to point out that signing strikers from the Eredivisie usually yields mixed results. But Boadu, the finished article already at just 20, looks more Luis Suarez than Afonso Alves.

It’s no surprise then that the Dutch dynamo is a target for Barcelona too with Mundo Deportivo pointing out that a Suarez replacement is needed at the Camp Nou.

But as the balance of power swings towards Tyneside, Barca will soon be glancing across at Newcastle with envy in their eyes.