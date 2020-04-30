The Ross Kemp Folded Face trend leaves TalkSport hosts in fits of laughter - "It's the funniest thing I've ever seen"

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff introduced the TalkSport team to Ross Kemp Folded Faces this week and the results are hilarious.
The internet is always full of some pretty weird and wonderful things and, thanks to cricket legend Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff, fans of TalkSport were introduced to the wonder that is Ross Kemp Folded Faces
Speaking to presenters Laura Woods and Ally McCoist, Flintoff unveiled arguably the internets greatest creation and if the presenters' reaction is anything to go by, then this is something you need to check out.
But what exactly is the Ross Kemp Folded Face phenomenon and how on earth did this bizarre trend emerge online?
Just discovered Ross Kemp folded and it's brilliant. https://t.co/48wZGDIXbK pic.twitter.com/vV4yfud6qn— Jim (@RetroGam3r) August 4, 2016
TalkSport talks Ross Kemp Folded Faces
TalkSport's Wednesday morning show descended into genuine chaos after England and Lancashire cricket legend, Andrew ' Freddie' Flintoff, introduced his co-hosts to the wonders of Ross Kemp Folded Faces.
Both Laura Wood and Ally McCoist were left in fits of laughter with Wood describing the trend as "the funniest thing I’ve ever seen!"
Ally McCoist, meanwhile, employed listeners to check out the trend for themselves: "It’s the best ever! I don’t care what you are doing. Stop it. Stop it immediately and go on to Google and search Ross Kemp folded faces. It’s the best ever"
@Laura_Woodsy: “This is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen!”— talkSPORT Breakfast (@TSBreakfast) April 29, 2020
Ally: “That’s the best ever! Stop what you’re doing and Google it!”
Freddie Flintoff made us aware of Ross Kemp’s folded faces and we couldn’t thank him enough
Ally may never recover from this pic.twitter.com/T20tIcuSiJ
The trend has been around for a while
While the folks over at TalkSport have just been introduced to the wonder that is Ross Kemp's folded face, the trend has appeared online for over the last decade with posts on Twitter dating back as far as 2009.
Not only that but the trend has even spawned its own social media accounts, with dedicated pages on Facebook, Tumblr and Twitter.
Some of our favourites
As mentioned, the Ross Kemp Folded Face trend is one that's been around for a long time and, as a result, there are plenty of hilarious examples ready and waiting online, perfect for a giggle to help lighten the mood.
'Portrait of a Kemp'— Ross Kemp - Folded (@RossKempFolded_) February 21, 2017
by Tom Ing pic.twitter.com/oTnqoMtNhq
'Toofless'— Ross Kemp - Folded (@RossKempFolded_) February 2, 2016
by Tom Ing pic.twitter.com/UzZItGILsn
'Home Baked Head'— Ross Kemp - Folded (@RossKempFolded_) October 1, 2014
by Tom Inghttp://t.co/d8Z8lqljRo #rosskempfoldedmugs pic.twitter.com/dvgXjxuqn7
'Ross Devito'— Ross Kemp - Folded (@RossKempFolded_) August 25, 2014
by Tom Inghttp://t.co/d8Z8lqljRo #rosskempfoldedmugs pic.twitter.com/utXR2diMUf
'Don't Look Around My Eyes'— Ross Kemp - Folded (@RossKempFolded_) July 23, 2014
by Ben Taylor pic.twitter.com/FTWPjg45pi
